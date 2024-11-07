Mega Matrix Inc. Announced That Flextv Formed A Strategic Partnership With Telkommetra, The Subsidiary Of Indonesia's Telecom Giant

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU) today announced that its globally leading short drama streaming platform, FlexTV, recently signed a two-year cooperation agreement with PT Multimedia Nusantara ("TelkomMetra"). This agreement was brokered by AR Asia Productions, whose expertise was instrumental in bringing the two companies together.

This collaboration, commencing in early December this year, aims to leverage Telkom Metra and Telkomsel's platforms to facilitate MPU's steady establishment and long-term development in the Indonesian market through market expansion, brand exposure, financial support, revenue sharing, content distribution, and localization support.

TelkomMetra is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Indonesia, with a robust network and resources in the local market. It focuses on digital entertainment and communication services in Indonesia and its surrounding regions. Telkomsel, another subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia is the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Indonesia, providing mobile communication services-including voice, data, and digital content-to over 170 million users.

Within six months of signing the agreement, FlexTV will become TelkomMetra's sole micro-drama partner. In the first year after FlexTV is integrated into TelkomMetra's Telkomsel platform, both parties will invest in the Indonesian market, with a focus on in-app promotion to ensure high exposure and user attraction for the platform's content. TelkomMetra will also be responsible for distributing FlexTV's content across multiple platforms in Indonesia and has expressed willingness to provide investment support for the localization of FlexTV's content to enhance its impact. Notably, TelkomMetra plans to explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture with FlexTV one year into the partnership, viewing micro-dramas as a long-term strategic investment.

The establishment of this strategic partnership aims not only to introduce FlexTV's high-quality micro-drama content to the Indonesian market and create a leading entertainment experience in overseas markets but also to promote MPU's future collaboration and development globally.

