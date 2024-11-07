Jobma And Vincere Partner To Drive Efficiency And Innovation In Recruitment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma and Vincere announce a partnership leveraging AI and to drive efficiency and innovation in recruitment.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, an AI interviewing , announced its new partnership with Vincere 's all-in-one software for recruitment agencies. Vincere is a recruitment ATS with a suite of AI and automation features.Jobma says its integration with Vincere's recruitment ATS simplifies complex hiring practices, saves HR teams time and improves the candidate experience. By automating routine tasks, recruiters can focus on strategic initiatives and leverage Jobma's AI-powered solutions for efficient candidate assessment and evaluation within a unified platform.Vincere's automation and pre-built analytics, combined with Jobma's ethical AI capabilities, create a more efficient and bias-free hiring process.The integration of Jobma and Vincere will enable organizations to:- Streamline the recruitment process from sourcing to onboarding- Improve candidate experience through an engaging interviewing process- Increase hiring efficiency and reduce bias in hiring- Make data-driven hiring decisions based on AI insights"At Vincere, we help our customers win by providing the best-in-class recruitment tools. That's why we're delighted to announce our partnership with Jobma, meaning our customers can interview better and faster with AI. We're excited that our mutual customers will benefit from a powerful and seamless customer experience." - Christina Haslebacher, Head of Partnerships at Vincere."We're excited to partner with Vincere to create a truly innovative AI recruitment process and augment human decision-making," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“Together, this partnership will help our customers create a bias-free recruitment process and make data-driven hiring decisions.”Jobma and Vincere's technology partnership will empower HR teams and agencies with AI-powered solutions to streamline hiring processes and make data-driven decisions.About VincereVincere is an all-in-one recruitment ATS used by recruitment and staffing agencies worldwide. It offers a single tech platform to streamline the front, middle & back office operations of Executive Search, Permanent, Contract, and Temp businesses. Vincere is equipping 20,000+ recruiters worldwide.About JobmaJobma is an award-winning AI video interviewing platform. Organizations use Jobma to screen candidates with one-way video and live video interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma comes with an easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

