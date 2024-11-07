BJP MLA In MP Alleges Illegal Tapping Of Aides’ Phones

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh has accused the state of“illegally tapping” phones of his associates, a party leader said on Thursday.

"Phone calls of several people have been illegally tapped and they are being harassed. It is being done without seeking prior permission from the higher authorities of the state police," said Bhupendra Singh, who represents the Khurai assembly seat in Sagar district.

The BJP leader's allegations against the headed by his own party have sparked a controversy with the Opposition hitting out at the Mohan Yadav government for alleged wrongdoings.

Bhupendra Singh alleged that Sagar district police had tapped phones of his supporters on the instruction of some BJP leaders, a charged denied by police officials.

He made the allegations during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla in Sagar on Wednesday, with the latter assuring an investigation.

A party leader said Bhupendra Singh had alleged that the illegal phone-tapping was happening for the last five months.

However, Sagar Superintendent of Police Vikas Sahwal, who was also present in the meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister, denied Bhupendra Singh's allegation, stating that tapping phone calls wasn't under his jurisdiction.

Sources told IANS that Sahwal's denial of the allegations were countered by the BJP leader saying, "I have been the state home minister and I know how it happens. I want to know that who is instructing district police to do so."

The former minister had previously headed several departments, including home and urban under the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

While serving in the Chouhan government, Bhupendra Singh was considered one of the most influential BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress attacked the BJP government in the state, saying that a former minister and senior leader of the ruling party has raised question on his own party's government.

"Former state Home Minister's allegation has justified that the BJP government is misusing power," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said during a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday.

