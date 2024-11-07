Russian Strikes Damage Energy Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Several districts of the region are experiencing emergency power outages.

This was announced by Zhytomyroblenergo JSC on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Following another enemy attack on the region's energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in the Korosten, Zhytomyr, and Zviahel districts,” the statement says.

As noted, the relevant services are involved in repairing the damage.

One killed, one wounded as Russians strike Sumy region with glide bombs

During the night and in the morning, air raid sirens went off in the Zhytomyr region.

As Ukrinform reported, more than 30 Russian drones were shot down on the outskirts of Kyiv at night and in the morning, and drone debris fell in six districts of the city.