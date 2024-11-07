Donald Trump’s victory to enhance US share market through fiscal policies

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the candidate, was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, and experts expect him to implement expansionary fiscal policies, including tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending. Sank Manukyan, an international markets specialist at IS Investment, shared this analysis with Anadolu, highlighting the potential economic implications of Trump's presidency.



Manukyan observed that there was already some movement in futures markets prior to the Reserve's decision to cut rates, and this trend gained further momentum afterward. This shift is indicative of market participants adjusting their expectations in response to changing economic conditions, with the anticipation of fiscal policies under Trump adding to the uncertainty.



He further noted that the premium on bond yields has risen, signaling ongoing concerns about inflation. The market appears to be wary that both presidential candidates might not address budget deficits responsibly, which has contributed to heightened volatility in the bond markets.



With these developments in mind, Manukyan stated that the focus is now on the Federal Reserve, as any changes in the U.S. government’s fiscal policies could have a significant impact on bond yields in the short term. The market is likely to remain sensitive to these shifts, especially as they relate to inflation expectations and fiscal discipline.

MENAFN07112024000045015839ID1108860114