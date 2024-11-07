Amir: I Look Forward To Working Together Again To Strengthen Our Strategic Relationship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA/ Agencies

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated President-Elect Donald on winning the US presidential election.

H H the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to H E Donald Trump on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election of the United States of America, wishing him success and the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in a post on his official X account, H H the Amir said:“Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.”

Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent cables of congratulations to HE Donald Trump on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election of the United States of America.

Trump won a crushing election victory, defeating Kamala Harris in a comeback to the White House. Trump won wider margins than before. Trump, who at 78 will be the oldest president at the time of his January 20 inauguration, vowed to fulfill his slogan to "make America great again" in a victory speech in Florida before supporters chanting "USA!"

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump said.

"We've been through so much together, and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory,” Trump said. "This was something special and we're going to pay you back," he said.

"Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," he said.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. He won Michigan yesterday afternoon, sweeping the "blue wall” along with Pennsylvania - the one-time Democrat-leaning, swing states that all went for Trump in 2016 before flipping to President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump appeared on track to win the popular vote, and the Republican Party also won the Senate from the Democrats, boosting his ability to enact his agenda.

Trump is the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term. Trump campaigned on tax cuts, less regulation and sky-high import tariffs to promote growth and boost manufacturing, despite warnings of trade wars and higher prices for consumers.