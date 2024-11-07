Swedish Investors Fall Behind In Crypto Adoption, With Women Missing Out Even More—Men Three Times More Likely To Invest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Swedish Investors Lag Behind European Peers in Adoption, with a Significant Gender Disparity in Participation

7th November 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” eller“Koncernen”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading firm specialising in digital assets, today announced findings from a new survey conducted with Novus, revealing that Swedish investors lag significantly in cryptocurrency adoption compared to their European peers. While only 9% of Swedish investors have ventured into crypto, the gender gap is stark, with men six times more likely to invest in digital assets than women. Notably, 8% of female investors1 in Europe have invested in crypto at least once, compared to only 2% in Sweden.

Bitcoin has delivered an average annual return of 103% between 2015 and 2022, considerably outperforming the Stockholm Stock Exchange's 10% average. Studies show that adding bitcoin to portfolios has enhanced risk-adjusted returns compared to other alternative assets, yet Swedish retail participation remains low. Among Swedish respondents, 16% of men reported investing in crypto at least once, while only 2% of women have done the same. Among men aged 18-34, that proportion climbs to 30%.

“Established players have broadly vilified cryptocurrency, as reflected in these survey results. Negative news around criminal activity and excessive volatility have been amplified, deterring ordinary investors-particularly women-and leaving Swedish investors lagging behind their European counterparts. Seeing Sweden fall behind after leading as early as 2015 is disconcerting. Moreover, seeing the traditional divide between men and women being replicated in 2024 is even more alarming,” stated Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares' CEO.

One in Three Swedes Open but Uncertain About Crypto

The survey highlights a large, hesitant segment, with nearly 30% of respondents undecided about crypto investments. Gender differences are also evident here: 22% of men aged 18-34 express interest in crypto, compared to only 6% of women in the same age group.

The primary obstacle for women remains knowledge, with 58% of those surveyed stating they lack sufficient understanding of how crypto works, compared to 50% of men.

“Two critical deficiencies exist. First, a knowledge deficit, which all cryptocurrency stakeholders, opinion leaders, and the Swedish media must address through educational programmes to uphold Sweden's position as a centre of excellence in Europe, as demonstrated by the success of Swedish tech startups over the last 30 years. Secondly, a gender disparity, with Swedish women investors lagging behind both their male counterparts and other Western European women. CoinShares aims to tackle this imbalance by supporting initiatives for women investors, particularly those led by female finance and technology influencers who can inspire future generations,” Mognetti added.

OM COINSHARES

CoinShares är ett ledande europeiskt investeringsföretag specialiserat på digitala tillgångar, som erbjuder ett brett utbud av finansiella tjänster inom investeringsförvaltning, handel och värdepapper till ett brett spektrum av kunder, inklusive företag, finansiella institutioner och privatpersoner. Med fokus på kryptovaluta sedan 2013 har företaget sitt huvudkontor i Jersey, med kontor i Frankrike, Sverige, Schweiz, Storbritannien och USA. CoinShares är reglerat av och lyder under Jersey Financial Services Commission, i Frankrike av Autorité des marchés financiers, i USA av the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association och Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares är börsnoterat på Nasdaq Stockholm med tickern CS och på OTCQX med tickern CNSRF.

För ytterligare information besök:

Företaget | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...

MEDIAKONTAKT

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

...

Prime Weber Shandwick

Daniel Wahlstrom

...

0739652412

1 Source: