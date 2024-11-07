Türkiye’s Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025: A must-visit for Gulf countries

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Carpet and Flooring 2025 to be organized in Türkiye is shaping up to be a landmark event for the industry, and it's an essential destination for visitors from the Gulf countries. Featuring the latest trends, innovations, and a wide array of products, it offers a unique opportunity for Gulf businesses to explore partnerships, discover new suppliers, and gain insights into the global industry.



Istanbul — Preparations for the upcoming Carpet and Flooring Expo 2025 (CFE), scheduled for 7-10 January 2025 at the Istanbul Expo Centre, are moving forward as marketing activities and exhibitor registrations continue at pace. Building on the success of its inaugural event in December 2023, CFE will return with an expanded exhibition area, now covering 120,000 square meters, making room for more exhibitors and an even greater number of visitors.



Following high demand and significant interest during its first edition, which attracted over 21,000 visitors from 103 countries, the 2025 event will feature three additional halls. The event, co-organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group, the Istanbul Carpet Exporters Association, and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association, is expected to attract industry professionals, designers, and buyers from US, Europe, BCC, Africa, and beyond.



Latest trends and innovations showcased



CFE 2025 will provide an opportunity for attendees to explore the latest trends and innovations in carpets, rugs, and flooring solutions. Products on display will range from handmade to machine-made carpets, textile floor coverings, and related accessories, offering a comprehensive view of the sector. Special events focusing on future trends and market developments will also be featured throughout the fair.



“As one of the fastest-growing exhibitions in the sector, CFE 2025 will offer a dynamic platform for global carpet and flooring professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and explore business opportunities. The fair’s continued expansion reflects the industry's strong demand and Türkiye’s leading role in the global market,” said a General Manager of Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. Ilhan Ersozlu.



Bridging western markets with the Gulf



The Carpet and Flooring Expo is an important platform for Anatolian businesses seeking to expand into new international markets, offering branded and innovative products to strengthen both existing and new business relationships. Carpet exports from Türkiye, which already exceed $2.8 billion, are expected to grow further through connections made at this global event.



About Tüyap



Founded by Bülent Ünal in 1979, Tüyap holds the distinction of being Türkiye's first exhibition company. It has been a leader in the development of the exhibition industry in the country. Over the past 45 years, Tüyap has organized numerous exhibitions both in Türkiye and internationally. Throughout these events, it has served over 350,000 companies from various countries and welcomed more than 70 million visitors.



With 5 owned and operated exhibition centers in Türkiye and international offices in 6 countries, Tüyap regularly organizes specialized fairs. The company maintains long-term collaborations with more than 100 professional organizations, supported by a team of professionals. Notably, Tüyap organized the first Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa and continues to organize Turkish national participation in an average of 10 international fairs per year. As the only private sector exhibition organization in Türkiye that owns its exhibition centers, Tüyap continues to innovate by organizing hybrid fairs, leveraging its digital capabilities.



