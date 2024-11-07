Zaporizhzhia Planning To Restore Nearly 1,200 War-Damaged Houses By Year-End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By the end of the year, Zaporizhzhia is planning to restore nearly 1,200 houses damaged by Russian shelling in September and October this year.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Since September 22, the occupiers have been cynically hitting residential districts of Zaporizhzhia, particularly with guided aerial bombs. Almost 1,200 houses - both private and multi-story buildings - were damaged by shelling, mostly roofs and windows. Utility services eliminated the consequences of the every day,” the post reads.

Fedorov stated that the restoration of these buildings is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

He also noted that more than 320 residents of the private sector received compensation of UAH 58,400 each, amounting to a total of UAH 15.8 million.

As reported, in September and October, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with more than 30 guided aerial bombs.

The majority of these bombs hit residential areas across the city, including the private sector.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA