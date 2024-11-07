Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Trump
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald trump to congratulate him on his election victory.
The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"I had an excellent call with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory -- his tremendous campaign made this result possible. I praised his family and team for their great work," he wrote.
The two agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance bilateral cooperation.
"Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," Zelensky said.
