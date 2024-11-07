Top Events On Nov 7: Niva Bupa IPO, Q2 Results, Chhath Puja, Mahayuti Rallies, Bengaluru Metro Extension, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on Nov 7: Major events include the launch of Niva Bupa's ₹2,200 crore IPO, along with the release of Q2 results from companies like M&M, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Lupin. Swiggy's continues, while Mahayuti alliance partners in Maharashtra plan rallies leveraging PM Modi's popularity. Chhath Puja is celebrated today, with public holidays in Delhi. Additionally, Bengaluru's Metro Green Line extension opens, AMD launches Ryzen 9000X3D processors, and Veer-Zaara re-releases in 600 international theatres.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Trent, Cummins India, Lupin, Rail Vikas Nigam, Indian Hotels Company, NHPC, Abbott India, Steel Authority of India, Cochin Shipyard, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Eureka Forbes, among 154 companies to declare Q2 FY24-25 results today.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance ₹2,200-crore IPO opens today

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd raised ₹990 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, the private insurer's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the primary market for its three-day subscription on Thursday, November 7 and closes on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Swiggy IPO Day 2

Swiggy, a Bengaluru-based firm's initial public offer opened for subscription on Wednesday, in a price range of ₹371 to ₹390. This offering takes place alongside several recent IPOs. At the end of the first day of bidding, Swiggy IPO was subscribed 12%. The IPO received bids for 1,89,80,620 shares as against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer. The IPO will remain open till Friday, November 8.

Mahayuti to ride on PM Modi's popularity, organise rallies

Mahayuti alliance partners, including the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, are set to organise 10 rallies across Maharashtra starting from November 7. The alliance aims to leverage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to boost their campaign ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Chhath puja to be celebrated on November

Chhath Puja, one of India's most significant festivals, will be celebrated on November 7, 2024. In Delhi, the government has declared a public holiday, with all schools and colleges remaining closed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the Chhath Ghat at Laxman Mela ground to offer 'arghya.' Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda will visit Bihar to join in the Chhath festival celebrations.

MUDA meeting scheduled for November 7

A MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) meeting is scheduled for November 7 in Karnataka, while in Delhi, protests are set to take place against what Congress and other loyalists claim is a "conspiracy" to unseat Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Both events are likely to attract significant attention as political tensions simmer in the state and national capitals.

Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension set to open today

The much-anticipated 3.14-kilometre extension of the Namma Metro Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara in Bengaluru will officially be open to the public on Thursday, November 7.

AMD Ryzen 9000X3D chips to launches today

Next-gen AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processor will launch on November 7. AMD is set to launch a 16-core CPU within the Ryzen 9000 series, equipped with 3D V-Cache. This CPU is directly referenced in a feature description of X3D Turbo Cache, implemented across all AM5 motherboards with the latest AGESA 1.2.0.2A firmware.

Veer-Zaara to re-release in 600 international theaters

The film Veer-Zaara will be re-released internationally on 600 screens on November 7. It will also premiere for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. Another highlight is that the re-release prints of Veer Zaara will also include the iconic deleted song 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan'.

Adani Power-Bangladesh tussle over failed payments

Adani Power has threatened to suspend all supplies if the money owed to it is not cleared by 7 November. But the Bangladesh Power Development Board official said they did "not believe it would not come to a stage where full supplies are cut off". Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in Jharkhand state is the only one in India under contract to export 100% of its power to a neighbouring country.