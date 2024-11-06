Al-Sisi Congratulates US President-Elect Trump, Emphasizes Continued Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi made a phone call this evening to the US President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory in the US elections. President Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's eagerness to continue their joint efforts during the President-elect's new term, highlighting the strategic nature of the long-standing relations between the two countries. He also noted the distinguished cooperation witnessed during Trump's first term, which has benefited both the Egyptian and American peoples and contributed to stability, peace, and development in the Middle East.

Trump expressed his gratitude for President Al-Sisi's kind gesture and emphasized his pride in the strategic partnership between the two countries. He reaffirmed the United States' commitment to strengthening and developing these relations to achieve common interests, both bilaterally and in terms of maintaining regional peace and security.

The Republican candidate won the election on Tuesday to become the 47th president of the United States, receiving 277 electoral votes compared to 224 for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Several television networks announced Trump's victory, bringing the 78-year-old former president back to power in the world's top power after a long campaign that saw many ups and downs, including a conviction and two assassination attempts.

Earlier, Trump said in a speech from his campaign headquarters in Florida,“I have achieved a historic victory. We have won the swing states and the popular vote, and we have achieved 315 votes. This is a wonderful feeling that shows the love of the people.”

He added to a crowd of his supporters,“God saved me to save the country. This is a political victory that our country has never seen before. My victory is a historic political consensus, and we thank the American people for the honour of electing me president again. Today is a victory for democracy. We have made history and overcome many obstacles.”

Trump will return to the White House four years after losing the 2020 US presidential election to his rival Joe Biden, with several crucial swing states in the country, most notably Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

In his speech, Trump thanked the American people“for this honour of re-electing him,” considering that“America has given us an unprecedented mandate.” He added,“We will live the golden age of the United States of America,” announcing victory in the swing states.

Trump indicated that“our country needs help, and we will correct the situation at our borders in a big way. We have made history and overcome many obstacles,” he declared, announcing the Republicans' regaining control of the Senate and winning about 315 votes in the Electoral College.

Trump pledged to aid in the healing of the country, viewing the recent events as a victory for the American people. He indicated his intention to reduce taxes and improve the country's situation. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance said:“We have witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history.”

In this context, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said, according to Reuters:“Our president-elect is now Donald Trump,” noting that Republicans in the House are ready to act immediately according to Trump's America First agenda.”

In the context of reactions to the outcome of the US elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on winning the presidency, considering it a“strong renewed commitment” to the alliance between the United States and Israel, describing his return to the White House as historic.

President Al-Sisi said:“We look forward to reaching together to establish peace, maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen the strategic partnership relations between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples.”

Several world leaders congratulated Trump on winning the presidency, including the Turkish, French, and Ukrainian presidents, the Emir of Qatar, and the King of Jordan.



