Microsoft Solutions Partner, Unify Dots, To Showcase Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain At ERP Demo Day

- Manish Chhalani, Unify Dots Head of Asia PacificSINGAPORE, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Dots , Microsoft Prestige Partner, to showcase Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain at the ERP Demo Day in Singapore.Unify Dots, a global leader in ERP and business applications, will participate in ERP Demo Day, hosted by Microsoft to highlight the latest advancements in ERP and AI-powered solutions. The event, taking place at Microsoft's Singapore Office in Fraser Towers, will provide an in-depth look at the transformative features of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solutions.The ERP Demo Day agenda includes live demonstrations and expert-led sessions focusing on real-world applications of Microsoft Dynamics ERP including financial insights and supply chain optimization, and generative AI powered by Microsoft CoPilot.As a Prestige Partner, Unify Dots will lead a 90-minute demonstration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP Capabilities.Key highlights will include:⦁Supply Planning: Learn how Dynamics 365 enhances supply planning by aligning resources, optimizing production schedules, and ensuring demand fulfillment.⦁Planning Optimization with Copilot Recommendations: See how AI-driven Copilot in Dynamics 365 provides intelligent recommendations, helping businesses forecast demand accurately and streamline planning processes.⦁Procurement: Discover how Dynamics 365 simplifies procurement workflows, from purchase requisitions to supplier management.⦁Vendor Portal: Experience how the Vendor Portal empowers suppliers with real-time access to order information, invoicing, and shipment tracking.⦁Demand Planning with Copilot Recommendations: Understand how AI-driven demand planning capabilities enable organizations to anticipate shifts in demand, optimize inventory levels, and reduce stockouts.⦁Warehouse Management System (WMS) App: Learn about the robust WMS capabilities, including order receiving, shipping, and cycle counting, that streamline warehouse operations and improve inventory accuracy.“The ERP Demo Day event offers a unique opportunity for businesses to experience how Microsoft Dynamics 365 and CoPilot AI can transform their operations with cutting-edge features. We're looking forward to an engaging session where attendees can see how these tools can transform their business processes,” Manish Chhalani, Unify Dots Head of Asia Pacific, said.Unify Dots encourages those interested to register and sign up for the event to discover how they can re-invent their supply chain with Microsoft Dynamics 365.About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information, please visit .USA: +1 206 452-7498Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

