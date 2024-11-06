Mozambique: Government Threatens To Deploy Military Against Protesters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique faces a critical moment as post-election protests escalate into violence. The ruling Frelimo party's victory in the October 9 has sparked widespread unrest.



Opposition leaders claim fraud, leading to demonstrations across the country. The government's response has raised serious concerns about human rights.



Security forces have used tear and live ammunition to disperse protesters. Human rights groups report at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries since the protests began.



Defense Cristovao Chume threatened to deploy the military if violence continued. This move could further inflame tensions and threaten civil liberties.



The opposition views it as an attempt to suppress dissent and maintain Frelimo's 49-year grip on power. International observers, including the European Union , noted irregularities in the election process.







They reported restricted access to vote counting and discrepancies in polling station results. These observations lend credence to opposition claims of electoral manipulation.

Mozambique Faces Political Crisis

The bishops of Mozambique have even warned that certifying the election results is endorsing a lie. The crisis has disrupted daily life in Mozambique. Protesters have blocked roads and burned tires in major cities.



Some businesses and public services have shut down due to the unrest. The government has repeatedly cut internet access, limiting communication and information flow.



Healthcare workers have raised alarms about the impact on medical services. The Mozambique Medical Association reports that 108 people have been treated for protest-related injuries.



Some health facilities struggle to provide routine care due to the ongoing crisis. Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who officially received 20% of the vote, remains defiant.



He has called for continued protests, including a major demonstration in Maputo on November 7. Mondlane's whereabouts are currently unknown, adding to the uncertainty.



South Africa has temporarily closed its main border post with Mozambique following a series of reported security incidents on the Mozambican side of the entry point.



As tensions persist, Mozambique 's commitment to democratic principles hangs in the balance. The government's actions in the coming days will be crucial in determining the country's path forward.







MENAFN06112024007421016031ID1108858858