Elkington Motors Celebrates Kincer Chassis' 1977 Ford Bronco EV As First EV Build Winner At SEMA 2024 Battle Of Builders

Elkington Motors Honors Kincer Chassis' Fully Electric 1977 Ford Bronco as the First-Ever Electric Vehicle Top 10 Winner in SEMA Battle of the Builders 2024

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elkington Motors , a leading electric vehicle manufacturer based in Silicon Slopes, Utah, proudly announces that Kincer Chassis' fully electric 1977 Ford Bronco, built on the Kincer EV chassis and powered by Elkington Motors, has been selected as a Top 10 winner in the prestigious 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders. This groundbreaking achievement marks the first-ever electric vehicle to be recognized by SEMA's esteemed award program, sponsored by Mothers.Now in its 11th year, the SEMA Battle of the Builders provides an international platform for builders to showcase their ingenuity and craftsmanship. Kincer Chassis' electric Bronco distinguished itself among numerous entries through its exceptional integration of classic design with cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technology, underscoring the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the EV conversion market.Kincer Chassis: Pioneering Electric Bronco PlatformsOwned by Thomas Kincer, Kincer Chassis is the premier Ford-licensed classic Bronco chassis builder and distributor. With a reputation for meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, Kincer Chassis has successfully merged the timeless legacy of the classic Ford Bronco with modern electric technology. This fusion has resulted in a high-performance, purpose-built electric Bronco that not only honors the iconic design but also embraces the future of sustainable mobility.“We are incredibly honored to have our fully electric 1977 Ford Bronco recognized as a Top 10 Winner in the Battle of the Builders,” said Thomas Kincer, Owner of Kincer Chassis.“This achievement is a testament to our dedication to preserving the legacy of the classic Ford Bronco while embracing the future of electric mobility. Our partnership with Elkington Motors has been crucial in integrating their state-of-the-art electric powertrain with our expertise in classic vehicle customization, resulting in a truly exceptional build.”Key Features of the 1977 Ford Bronco Electric:Powertrain Performance:. 508 HP combined output. 568 ft-lbs combined torque. 0-60 mph in 4 seconds. 0-100 mph in 10 seconds. Top speed: 140 mph. Estimated range: 200 milesAdvanced Electric Architecture:. Dual electric motor 4WD system. Front/rear transverse mounted. Two inboard three-phase AC motors. Battery integration ready. Specialized cooling system integrationPerformance Suspension:. Independent double-wishbone suspension. TracTive semi-active coil-over shocks with stabilizer barsIntegrated Technology:. Electric-assist rack & pinion steering. Electronically boosted anti-lock brakes. Electronic parking brake. Dynamic management system controls:○ Pitch/roll control○ Front/rear damping adjustmentBronco Platform Specifications:. Compatible with 1966-1977 Ford Bronco body. Available in 2-door or 4-door early Bronco. Style options: Wagon, Half-cab, Roadster. Curb weight: 5,500 lbsElkington Motors: Empowering Kincer Chassis with Innovative EV SolutionsElkington Motors is dedicated to transforming the automotive landscape by providing state-of-the-art electric vehicle solutions that empower builders like Kincer Chassis to create custom, high-performance EVs. Through this collaboration, Elkington Motors continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in electric vehicle conversions, delivering robust and versatile platforms that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.“Our collaboration with Kincer Chassis has enabled us to showcase the capabilities of our electric powertrain in a legendary vehicle like the Ford Bronco,” said David Elkington, Founder of Elkington Motors.“Kincer's expertise in classic Bronco platforms combined with our innovative electric propulsion systems has resulted in a build that exemplifies both heritage and modern technology. We are proud to support Kincer Chassis in their journey and celebrate their success at the Battle of the Builders.”About Kincer Chassis:Kincer Chassis is the premier Ford-licensed builder and distributor of classic Bronco chassis, catering to both professional builders and private enthusiasts. Renowned for their meticulous craftsmanship and commitment to quality, Kincer Chassis provides robust and customizable platforms that honor the heritage of the Ford Bronco while embracing modern advancements. For more information, visit .About Elkington Motors:Elkington Motors is a premier electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah. Specializing in custom-built EVs, Elkington Motors empowers automotive builders to create new revenue streams by providing innovative solutions for electric conversions. The company offers a complete, state-of-the-art electric rolling chassis and collaborates with partners to co-brand and develop custom chassis tailored to specific needs. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, Elkington Motors provides a three-day training program that enables builders to seamlessly enter the EV market. Build Smart with Elkington Motors-Effortless - Empowered - Electric. Visit .To learn more about Kincer Chassis' electric builds and Elkington Motors' innovative solutions, visit and .For more information, please contact:

SEMA 2024: Kincer Chassis' Electric 1977 Ford Bronco

