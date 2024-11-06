Jordan’S Fruit And Vegetable Exports Grow
Amman – Jordan's fruit and vegetable exports surged to 522,000 tons by the end of October, marking a 17% year-on-year increase and setting the highest export volume in five years, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture of Jordan, the state news agency
Jordan News Agency (Petra ) reported.
Date exports showed particularly robust growth, driven by a 190% increase in shipments to the UK, now accounting for 17% of Jordan's date exports. This expansion aligns with the country's broader strategy to tap into premium markets.
Tomato exports, helped by strategic support from the Ministry, have entered new markets in Egypt and Yemen, reflecting Jordan's growing footprint in the region. These achievements are part of the National Sustainable Agriculture Plan, which focuses on securing export agreements with international partners.
