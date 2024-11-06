Jordan, Egypt Discuss Expansion Of Arab Gas Pipeline, Cooperation In Gas Exploration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 6 (Petra) -- of and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, held discussions with Egypt's Minister of and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, on advancing the Arab Pipeline and addressing Jordan's strategic energy needs. This meeting, focused on enhancing Jordan's energy infrastructure, took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi.According to a statement on Wednesday by the of Energy and Mineral Resources, the ministers examined the feasibility of linking Jordan's Risha gas field to the Arab Gas Pipeline through a 300-kilometer connection. This proposed line stems from recent studies indicating the presence of commercially viable gas reserves within the Risha field. Discussions also covered potential expansion in Jordanian-Egyptian cooperation on vehicle gas initiatives.Both ministers agreed to establish technical meetings between Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Company. These meetings aim to advance joint oil and gas exploration efforts in Jordan and leverage Egyptian expertise.The statement also highlighted a recent agreement signed by Egypt Gas Company and Aqaba Development Company, which outlines the supply of natural gas to Quweira Industrial City in Aqaba. This agreement includes provisions for constructing a natural gas pipeline network, establishing necessary infrastructure, and ensuring robust safety measures, all in line with regulatory standards governing the gas sector.