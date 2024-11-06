Beer Institute Releases September 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for September 2024: The September 2024 estimate is 12,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 8.3% compared to September 2023 removals of 13,081,553.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,208,167 11,508,721 2.7% 300,554 February 11,043,282 12,100,525 9.6% 1,057,243 March 14,730,269 12,374,224 -16.0% -2,356,045 April 12,859,240 12,445,223 -3.2% -414,017 May 12,771,963 13,518,871 5.8% 746,908 June 15,155,437 14,177,623 -6.5% -977,814 July 13,268,213 12,681,783 -4.4% -586,430 August 14,096,274 12,948,763 -8.1% -1,147,511 September 13,081,553 12,000,000 -8.3% -1,081,553 YTD 118,214,398 113,755,733 -3.8% -4,458,665

The October 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on December 5, 2024.

