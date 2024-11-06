Dow's Dr. Yenny Cubides Receives The 2024 STAR Award For STEM Excellence And Inclusion By SHPE

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., November 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: Dow) recently received an award from the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) through their SHPE Technical Achievement and Recognition (STAR) award program.

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers focuses on increasing representation of Hispanics in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Every year the organization hosts the STAR Awards to honor outstanding professionals for their dedication, commitment, and selfless efforts to grow and advance Hispanics in STEM careers.

Dr. Yenny Cubides, associate research scientist, was selected as a recipient of the STAR of Tomorrow Award in the Corporate category for her exemplary contributions in Core Research & Development (R&D) related work. Since starting at Dow, Yenny has successfully led multiple research projects, driving innovation to meet market needs. She leverages her topical expertise in corrosion and electrochemistry to strategically collaborate with manufacturing to enhance the company's asset integrity and fortify our industry position.

She is also passionate about mentoring upcoming talent in the industry and serves as a recruiter in Dow's BEST Symposium , a program intended to introduce Black, Latin, Native American U.S. doctoral and postdoctoral scientists to the wide range of rewarding careers in industrial research.

This award honors a STEM employee who has demonstrated outstanding technical performance that demonstrates a commitment to excellence and exhibit the potential for becoming a strong leader within their organization, serving as a role model in the areas of professionalism, integrity, dedication, and a commitment to mentoring and community service.

“Dow is committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, diversity and equity in STEM, and we are delighted to see our efforts reflected in the achievements of our talented team members,” shared A.N. Sreeram , executive sponsor of Dow's HLN employee resource group and Dow's senior vice president, research & development, and chief technology officer.“Yenny is a remarkable example of excellence, leadership, and service within and beyond Dow. I congratulate her for this well-deserved recognition by an organization that is shaping the future of our industry.”

Yenny and other honorees will be recognized during the SHPE National Convention being held in Anaheim, California from October 30 to November 3, 2024.

Learn more about the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at .

##

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

###

For further information contact:

Ilse Granados Lerma

Public Affairs

...