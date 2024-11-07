Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Glittering ‘Gift’ Given By Her Mom

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Popular television Nia Sharma showcased a beautiful and shiny gift her mother gave her for Diwali.

Nia took to Instagram stories, where she flashed a beautiful bracelet with an infinity wish made on it. In the boomerang video, the actress is seen lying down and flaunting her wrist with the stunning jewelry piece.

“My mom's Diwali gift to me,” she wrote as the caption.

On November 5, Nia finally spoke about her relationship status and her plans for marriage. She said that she is single and that what is she missing“without a wedding.”

Nia treated her fans and followers with a question and answer session on Instagram, where a user asked her if she has a boyfriend.

“Nahi mera koi boyfriend nahi hai toh kya single hi marr jayengay. Mujhse koi pyaar nahi karta,” she replied.

Another asked her about her wedding plans, to which she said:“Sir main aapko khush nahi dikhayi deti kya. Ya aapko bardaash nahi hota ki main khush hun life main. Yeh meri life mein kuch kami dikhayi deti hai ya fir I am not living up to the mark... what is that I am missing without a wedding.”

Nia was last seen on shows“Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and“Suhagan Chudail”. In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about“Suhagan Chudail”, she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner.

Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.