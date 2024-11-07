Farida Mudhar Shines At Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Farida Mudhar, owned by Hamad bin Ali al-Thani, was adjudged best in the Yearling Fillies (2 Years Old) 4A category on the second day of the 2nd edition of Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show at the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab yesterday.

Shamikhat Al Hawajer of Al Thamer Stud was second and Fadwa Mudar, owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Ali al-Thani, was third. In the Yearling Fillies (2 Years Old) 4B class qualifiers, Harriya Al Nasser, owned by Al Nasser Stud was first, Sheikha Mudhar, owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Ali al-Thani, second, and KH Mazyouna, owned by sons of Mubarak al-Khalidi, third.

The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show will continue until tomorrow. The championship, supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam), has the participation of 285 horses, including 63 from the Gulf Arab countries, and under the supervision of a prestigious jury with judges from various countries.

Yesterday, the qualifying rounds for the finals of two-year-old fillies (4A and 4B), three-year-old fillies, one-year-old colts (A6 and B6), and two- and three-year-old colts were held.

Today, the qualifiers for mares aged (4-6), mares aged 7-10, and mares over 11 years old, followed by the rounds for stallions aged 4-6 years old, then stallions over 7 years old will be held.

Dr Fahad al-Hajri, Director of Protocol and Public Relations at Al Shaqab, said that the championship is witnessing strong competitions and praised the large participation from owners within and outside Qatar with high quality of the horses.

He stressed that the show is considered as one of the best in the region. It is also one of the internationally accredited championships and qualifies for major championship held in Qatar at the (A) level and Title Show. Al-Hajri pointed out that Al Shaqab is keen to organise such shows in accordance with its goals aimed at preserving the Qatari heritage by promoting Arabian horses and reaching the highest levels in horse welfare, production and equestrian education.

He added that Al Shaqab's vision is to become the world's leading equestrian centre with a major focus on the Arabian horse breed, which is one of the oldest breeds and an important part of Qatar's culture and heritage.

