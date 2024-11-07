Casamento Rides Al-Kaabi's Fuwayrit To Sealine Cup Triumph
11/7/2024 11:00:54 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sharida bin Nasser bin Sharida al-Kaabi's Fuwayrit made his return to action a winning one as he landed yesterday's feature race Sealine Cup at QREC's Al Rayyan Racecourse.
In the hands of Marco Casamento, the Gassim Ghazali-trained seven-year-old grey horse showed a fine attitude to get his head in front close home, winning the 1400m race with a neck to spare at the line. Mohammed Abdulhadi S al-Hajri-owned and Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki-trained General Panic came second.
Fuwayrit's last winning race was the Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100 (Class 2) (Far Bend) on February 29 last year, where he also won against the same horse – General Panic – by the same margin.
Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.
In the penultimate race of the day, Al Jeryan Stud-owned and M.H.K al-Attiyah-trained AJS Jamran won the 1400m race Purebred Arabian Conditions for five-year-old+ with a victory margin of three quarters of a length.
Jockey Soufiane Saadi completed a double when he guided Wathnan Racing's Rothstein to victory in the 1400m race for the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95) for three-year-old. Alban de Mieulle' grey colt won the race by a length and a quarter.
Earlier in the day's opener Saadi rode Dhouha, in the silks of Khamis Ali Khamis al-Sulaiti, to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for the four-year-olds. The Hadi al-Ramzani trained four-year-old grey filly won the 1400m race ahead of Al Shahania Stud's AA Trunk Monkey.
RESULTS 2nd Al Rayyan Race
Meeting – Sealine Cup (Div1)
WINNERS (Horse, Owner, Trainer, Jockey)
Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, 4YOs, 1400m
Dhouha (QA), Khamis Ali Khamis al-Sulaiti, Hadi al-Ramzani, Soufiane Saadi
Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95), 3YOs, 1400m
Rothstein (IRE), Wathnan Racing, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi
Purebred Arabian Conditions, 4YOs, 1400m
Al Khbaib (FR), Al Shaqab Racing, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne
Purebred Arabian Conditions, 5YO+, 1400m
AJS Jamran (BE), Al Jeryan Stud, M.H.K al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur
Sealine Cup – Thoroughbred Conditions, 4YO+, 1400m
Fuwayrit (IRE), Sharida bin Nasser bin Sharida al-Kaabi, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento
