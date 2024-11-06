Thryv Therapeutics Announces Participation In Four Major Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/6/2024 12:46:03 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in four prominent healthcare investor conferences over the coming weeks, providing critical updates on its advancements in precision medicine.
Stifel Healthcare conference 2024
Format : Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
At the Stifel Healthcare Conference, Thryv Therapeutics will present key updates on
its precision medicine approach, targeting novel treatments for Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Thryv's management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, November 18. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected] .
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024
Dates: November 19-21, 2024
Location: London, UK
To arrange a meeting at Jefferies, please contact [email protected] .
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Dates: December 3-5, 2024
Location: New York, NY
To arrange a meeting at Piper Sandler, please contact [email protected] .
Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 12, 2024
To arrange a virtual meeting, please contact [email protected] .
About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.
