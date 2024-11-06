Thryv Therapeutics Announces Participation In Four Major Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in four prominent healthcare investor over the coming weeks, providing critical updates on its advancements in precision medicine.

Stifel Healthcare 2024



Format : Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

At the Stifel Healthcare Conference, Thryv Therapeutics will present key updates on

its precision medicine approach, targeting novel treatments for Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Thryv's management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, November 18. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected] .

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024



Dates: November 19-21, 2024 Location: London, UK

To arrange a meeting at Jefferies, please contact [email protected] .

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference



Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Dates: December 3-5, 2024 Location: New York, NY

To arrange a meeting at Piper Sandler, please contact [email protected] .

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium



Format: One-on-one investor meetings Date: December 12, 2024

To arrange a virtual meeting, please contact [email protected] .

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED