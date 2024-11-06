Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drinking Reservoir For Animals (CSK-503)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic way to provide fresh cold drinking water to pets and animals," said an inventor, from Summerville, S.C., "so I invented the HYDROMATIC. My design helps conserve water while maintaining hydration."

The invention provides an improved drinking reservoir for pets and farm animals. In doing so, it offers pets and farm animals a continual source of fresh cold drinking water. As a result, it increases hydration. It also can be used both indoors and outdoors. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, farm owners with animals, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-503, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

