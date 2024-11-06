Odisha IDCO Official In Vigilance Net; Assets Worth Crores Unearthed

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Vigilance Department on Wednesday unearthed assets worth over crores during raids at different places linked to a senior official of Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) of Odisha.

The official, Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, is currently working as Junior Manager (Civil), Building Division (BCD-II), IDCO, Bhubaneswar.

The anti-corruption sleuths have unearthed one four-storey building at Arya Vihar under Rajarani Mouza in Bhubaneswar worth over Rs 3.22 crore, one flat in an apartment in Balukhanda area of Puri district, three high-valued homestead plots including two in Bhubaneswar and one in Khordha.

The technical wing of the Vigilance Department has been carrying out measurements and valuation of the said plots and flats to ascertain the actual price of these assets.

This apart, the accused official was also found possessing deposits worth Rs 55,50,916 in bank account and Insurance policies, cash to the tune of Rs 4.50 lakhs, one 4-wheeler, three 2-wheelers, gold and household items valued at around Rs 29 lakhs.

"Udaysingh is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase," said Vigilance sources on Wednesday.

Earlier, the vigilance sleuths on Thursday launched simultaneous house searches on the properties of Udaysingh over the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The searches were conducted at six places including his residential house at Arya Vihar in Bhubaneswar, flat at Balukhanda in Puri, his parental house at Mundamba village in Jankia area of Khordha, one crusher located at his native village, relative's residence at Samantarapur in Bhubaneswar and his office at IDCO, Bhubaneswar.

“As many as six teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising eight DSPs, eight Inspectors, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon'ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar,” added vigilance sources.

Notably, the Director of Odisha Vigilance, YK Jethwa has recently revealed that information about 14 engineers and government officials caught in the vigilance net have been shared with various other agencies, including Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate which may initiate probe into these cases, if needed.