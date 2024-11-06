Food Emulsifiers Market Size To Hit USD 5.67 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Food Emulsifiers Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mono, Diglycerides, and Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Stearoyl lactylates, Polyglycerol esters, Others (Polyglycerol polyricinoleate and Polyproline glycol esters)), By Application (Bakery products, Confectionery, Convenience foods, Dairy products, Meat products, Others (Fats and Oils, Dry Powders, Beverage Base, and Extruded Products)), By Source (Plant, Animal) and By Region(North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM) Forecasts, 2025-2033

New York, United States, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.93 billion in 2025 and USD 5.67 billion by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period (2025 to 2033).

Food emulsifiers are synthetic or natural food additives that stabilize and produce emulsions by reducing surface tension at the oil-water interface. Food emulsifiers, particularly baked goods, are the most common additive to improve texture. It improves batter quality by conditioning the dough and enhancing its whipping ability. They are commonly used to prevent pasta from scorching and overcooking. The purpose of these emulsifiers is to facilitate food processing while preserving uniformity and freshness. If the oil and fat in low-fat spreads are separated, food emulsifiers can aid in preventing mildew growth. Depending on their chemical composition, food emulsifiers are either synthetic or natural.

Market Dynamics



Changing Lifestyles and Rising Disposable Income Drives the Market Growth

Busy schedules, time constraints, and the need for convenience and ready-to-eat meals define modern lifestyles. Since they have less time to cook, people are buying prepared and packaged goods. Success and rising disposable income have raised living standards and purchasing power in many regions. Customers might pay more for processed and premium convenience meals, which often require food emulsifiers. Mayonnaise and other emulsified products are in demand due to changing lifestyles and a need for ready-to-use condiments. The FAO predicts a 20% increase in convenience meal consumption by 2030. Lifestyles, urbanization, and salaries fuel this change. Thus, the food emulsifier market growth .

The FDA and EFSA analyze food additives, especially emulsifiers, for safety. Some emulsifiers have usage limitations for safety and health. Azodicarbonamide, a bleaching and synthetic food emulsifier, enhances bread texture and volume. Its food additive safety is disputed. US food additives can include ADA. However, the FDA has limits. Certain foods can include ADA, but not neonatal and early child diets. Due to health concerns, many nations limit or regulate ADA as a food additive. Journal of the American College of Toxicology evaluated ADA's food additive safety. The study found that food-level ADA was safe. Regulators oversee its use and set limits to ensure safety. EU Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 governs food emulsifiers and other additives. The legislation lists permitted food additives, including emulsifiers, and their usage limits to safeguard consumer health.

Product Innovation and Customization Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Food emulsifier innovation involves making better, more functional ones. Customizing emulsifiers for food product compositions meet food manufacturers' demands and difficulties. Emulsifier manufacturers can create vegan mayonnaise-specific emulsifiers as demand for plant-based and vegan cuisine grows. Vegan mayonnaise requires stabilizing plant-based oil-in-water emulsions, which can be problematic due to plant oil composition and quality differences from egg yolk mayonnaise. Vegan mayonnaise may be smooth and creamy with a tailored emulsifier recipe using plant-derived stabilizing agents and modified starches. Food businesses also want emulsifiers that can replace synthetic ones without compromising quality or stability. Plant gums, lecithin, and modified starches are popular clean-label emulsifiers due to consumer demand for natural and transparent food ingredients.

Regional Insights

Europe dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53%. Stearoyl lactylates and sorbitan esters for baking and dairy will expand at a constant CAGR. Eastern Europe, notably Russia, is expected to develop fastest due to foreign investments in alcohol manufacturing. Emulsifiers may benefit. The U.K. confectionery and bakery industries are anticipated to dominate. Bakeries consume most of the nation's flour, expanding the market. Snacking is widespread. Seniors are eating healthier due to health knowledge. Manufacturers use several emulsifiers. Veganism may boost plant-based emulsifier use. EU food laws are tight. EFEMA promotes food industry emulsifiers. Food emulsifiers in the dairy and meat sectors demonstrate the region's considerable food and beverage industry share. Seeing this industry's success, manufacturers are producing the finest food emulsifier to enhance productivity and shelf life.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. Food emulsifiers stabilize and transfer medicines in North American cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Emulsifiers improve texture, stability, and longevity. Fluids mix. Emulsifiers bind mayonnaise, salad dressings, ice cream, and baked products. Processed food consumption drives food emulsifier demand. The USDA believes 60% of American calories come from processed foods. Emulsifiers keep processed meals smooth. Organic foods need emulsifiers. Healthy eaters like organic food. Soy lecithin emulsifies foods healthily. Kraft Heinz and General Mills dominate North American food processing. Food emulsifiers help these enterprises win. Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill make Canadian food emulsifiers. Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals use food emulsifiers. Emulsifiers stabilize lotions. Cosmetics, sunscreens, and moisturizers employ emulsifiers. Natural cosmetics use vegetable oil and beeswax. Food emulsifier demand will rise from processed foods, organic products, and pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. North America's pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food processing sectors will support food emulsifiers.

Key Highlights



The type segment is divided into mono, diglycerides, derivatives, lecithin, sorbitan esters, stearoyl lactylates, and polyglycerol. Mono, diglycerides, and derivatives lead the market.

Applications include bakery, confectionery, convenience foods, and dairy products. The bakery commands the market.

The market is divided into plant and animal sources. The plant has the most market share. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Competitive Players

Kerry GroupEvonik Industries AGDowDuPontBASF SEClariantCargill Incorporated,LonzaSolvay SAKoninklijke DSM N.V.Stepan CompanyAkzonobel N.V.The Lubrizol Corporation

Recent Developments



June 2023- Kerry Introduced BiobakeTM EgR Egg Reduction Enzyme: A Sustainable, Cost-Effective Baking Solution.

July 2023- Singapore's Evonik DL-methionine manufacturing capacity expanded. July 2023- Cargill and partners announced the first Gold Standard-approved beef producer methane emissions reduction technique.

Segmentation

By TypeMono, Diglycerides, and DerivativesLecithinSorbitan estersStearoyl lactylatesPolyglycerol estersOthers (Polyglycerol polyricinoleate and Polyproline glycol esters)By ApplicationBakery productsConfectioneryConvenience foodsDairy productsMeat productsOthers (Fats and Oils, Dry Powders, Beverage Base, and Extruded Products)By SourcePlantAnimalBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa

