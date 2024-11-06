Rejuvenate at Kayan Wellness Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announces The Kayan Wellness Festival, presented by Burjeel Holdings and in partnership with Al Dar, Al Masaood Equipment Rental, and CFI. Kayan Wellness Festival is a three-day event in Abu Dhabi focusing on holistic wellness. Set to take place from 31st January to 2nd February 2025 on Fahid Island, the festival invites you on a journey of rejuvenation, healing, and self-discovery.

This year’s festival is centred around three key pillars – the Mind, Body, and Soul – each designed to encourage participants to rejuvenate in the wellness destination of Abu Dhabi. From mental clarity to physical strength and inner harmony, the Kayan Wellness Festival promises a variety of activities aimed at enhancing overall well-being.

Kayan Wellness Festival will bring to Abu Dhabi an impressive lineup of global wellness experts, including the visionary Sadhguru, biohacker Gary Brecka, and transformative thinkers Marisa Peer and Mo Gawdat. Set against the backdrop of Fahid Island, the festival will offer a carefully curated agenda focused on enhancing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Attendees can expect immersive sessions in breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and fitness, alongside inspirational talks that explore the latest advancements in health, wellness, and biohacking.

Head over to the Mind Zone for enlightening discussions and interactive workshops focused on mindful eating, mental well-being, and emotional resilience. These sessions are designed to empower individuals to strengthen their relationships and improve their mental health.

For high-energy fitness sessions, including cardio, strength training, and flexibility workshops, don’t miss out on the Body Zone, where your body is sure to get revitalised and refreshed.

For those seeking inner peace, the Soul Zone offers workshops focused on soul alignment and energy healing, providing a sanctuary of tranquillity and self-reflection."

“Kayan represents a global movement toward balanced, holistic living,” said Niousha Ehsan, Chief Energy Officer of LINKVIVA. “We are excited to welcome individuals from across the region to experience this transformative journey, designed to elevate mind, body, and soul in Abu Dhabi.”

The Kayan Wellness Festival will soon unveil its full lineup of inspiring speakers and wellness experts. Ticket prices are yet to go live, so stay tuned for more updates on the venue and additional announcements in the coming weeks. Prepare to immerse yourself in a soulful journey at the Kayan Wellness Festival in Abu Dhabi, where wellness becomes a way of life, not just a goal.





