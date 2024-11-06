عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

When? Where? How? Study Finds Trends Of Holiday Travel This Year


11/6/2024 7:34:06 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
When? Where? How? Study Finds Trends Of Holiday <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=travel&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">travel</a> This Year Image
By Julia Sutherlin // SWNS NEWS COPY Dec. 23 will be the busiest travel day during the holiday season this year, according to a new survey. The survey of 2,000 Americans who plan to travel for the holidays this year looked into the most hectic travel dates, top destinations, popular modes of transport and the [...]

MENAFN06112024003911003267ID1108856799


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search