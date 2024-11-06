Quadrant's Security Operations Center Experts Receive 2024 SOC Analyst Appreciation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joshua Hubner, Senior Threat Analyst, received an honorable mention in the Continuous Learner category

Joshua Hall, Senior Threat Analyst, was identified as an honorable mention as an Unflappable Nominee

Charles Goggins, Senior Threat Analyst, received the Continuous Learner Award

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quadrant Information Security (Quadrant), a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions, is proud to announce that three of its Security Operations Center (SOC) employees were honored in the 2024 SOC Analyst Appreciation DayTM Awards Program , hosted by Devo. These awards recognize SOC analysts who excel in their roles, showcasing outstanding skills, resilience, and dedication to cybersecurity.Quadrant congratulates Charles Goggins, Joshua Hall, and Joshua Hubner for their exceptional achievements and dedication to advancing cybersecurity within the SOC. Their recognition highlights Quadrant's commitment to fostering talent and enhancing cybersecurity resilience.Charles Goggins, Senior Threat Analyst, received the Continuous Learner Award for his exceptional commitment to skill development and proactive problem-solving. Charles stepped up when the team needed support with vulnerability assessments, swiftly earning certification and implementing a more efficient assessment process-all while managing his regular duties. His learning extended to detection engineering, where he improved detection signatures and reduced false positives, strengthening team efficiency and collaborative spirit.Joshua Hall, Senior Threat Analyst, was identified as an honorable mention as an Unflappable Nominee for his exceptional ability to remain composed and effective under pressure. In the face of cyber-attacks, he acts as an unwavering wall of defense, assessing and mitigating threats without hesitation. His systematic approach ensures thorough and accurate threat analysis, leaving no detail unchecked. Additionally, Josh's calm presence makes him an invaluable leader and mentor within the SOC, where he provides patient guidance to junior analysts, helping them build confidence and skills as they embark on their careers.Joshua Hubner, Senior Threat Analyst, received an honorable mention in the Continuous Learner category for his relentless pursuit of knowledge and community engagement. Beyond his role at Quadrant, Joshua proactively developed OSINT reports and a dark web scraping service and is actively pursuing advanced certifications. As a volunteer for BSides Orlando and DefCon, Joshua has made significant contributions, from event organization to cryptography challenge design, reflecting his dedication to personal growth and community support.Joshua Copeland, Director of Managed Security Services, who nominated the honorees, expressed his pride in their accomplishments, stating,“I'm incredibly proud of Charles Goggins, Joshua Hall, and Joshua Hubner for receiving this well-deserved recognition. Their achievements are a testament to Quadrant's commitment to cultivating the industry's most talented and educated cybersecurity professionals. Their dedication and expertise are vital to protecting our clients' most valuable digital assets.”Quadrant's SOC is powered by top-tier threat analysts, seamlessly augmenting an organization's in-house team with professionals deeply acquainted with clients' environments and EDR solutions. This results in faster detection and precise, context-driven responses. Breaking away from the conventional "3-tier SOC" model, Quadrant is staffed exclusively with mid-to-senior-level analysts who manage alerts end-to-end, supported by an experienced team with decades of SOC expertise. For more information, please phone 800.538.9357 or visit .About Quadrant Information SecurityQuadrant is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution provider positioned at the nexus of advanced security technology and skilled human expertise. By integrating top-tier security tools with exceptional talent, Quadrant offers a comprehensive approach to safeguarding its clients' environments. In addition to its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions, Quadrant is deeply committed to its clients' well-being. Ensuring their safety is not just a priority but the guiding principle driving its mission.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.