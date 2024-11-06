WW International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

End of Period Subscribers of 3.7 million

Revenues of $192.9 million

Gross margin of 67.1%; adjusted gross margin of 69.1% Operating Loss of $39.0 million; adjusted operating income of $35.7 million NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,”“WW,” or the“Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. “For over six decades, WeightWatchers has been the trusted leader in weight management, offering a full spectrum of science-backed, proven weight management solutions. With our expanded clinical offering, iconic trusted brand, and global community of members, we are well-equipped to succeed in today's rapidly evolving market,” said Tara Comonte, Interim CEO.“We do, however, have significant work to do to better unify our solutions and enhance our member experience. I am fully committed to leading our team through this next phase, as we seek to drive meaningful progress in these strategic priorities and return the Company to sustainable growth.” “The execution of our cost reduction initiatives continues to yield results, including another quarter of record adjusted gross margin,” said Heather Stark, the Company's CFO.“We remain on track to deliver on our 2024 adjusted operating income guidance and deliver on our overall cost savings targets. Our current actions are driving improved profitability and liquidity as we work to turn around the business.” Q3 2024 Consolidated Results

% Change Three Months Ended Adjusted for September 28, September 30, Constant 2024 2023 % Change Currency ( 1) (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)

Subscription Revenues, net $191.2 $203.5 (6.0 %) (6.4 %) Other Revenues, net(2) 1.6 11.4 (85.6 %) (85.7 %) Revenues, net $192.9 $214.9 (10.2 %) (10.6 %) Gross Profit $129.5 $141.8 (8.6 %) (9.1 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) Net Restructuring Charges(3) 3.8 0.4 Adjusted Gross Profit ( 1) $133.3 $142.2 (6.2 %) (6.6 %) Operating (Loss) Income ($39.0 ) $30.6 100.0 %* 100.0 %* Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments 57.0 - Net Restructuring Charges(3) 13.8 6.0 Former CEO Separation Expenses 3.9 - Adjusted Operating Income ( 1) $35.7 $36.6 (2.5 %) (4.2 %) Net (Loss) Income ($46.2 ) $43.7 100.0 %* 100.0 %* EPS ($0.58 ) $0.54 100.0 %* 100.0 %* Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments 0.65 - Net Restructuring Charges(3) 0.13 0.06 Former CEO Separation Expenses 0.04 - Adjusted EPS ( 1) $0.24 $0.60 (60.6 %) (61.7 %)

Total Paid Weeks 48.6 52.5 (7.4 %) N/A Digital(4) Paid Weeks 40.4 42.8 (5.6 %) N/A Workshops + Digital(5) Paid Weeks 7.2 9.1 (21.2 %) N/A Clinical(6) Paid Weeks 1.0 0.5 91.3 % N/A End of Period Subscribers (7) 3.7 4.0 (8.8 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.0 3.3 (7.3 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.5 0.7 (21.2 %) N/A Clinical Subscribers 0.1 0.0 71.5 % N/A ___________________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

*Note: Percentage in excess of 100.0% and not meaningful

(1) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Other Revenues, net” (formerly known as“Product Sales and Other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other Revenues, net” included sales of consumer products.

(3) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on the Company's previously disclosed 2024, 2023, and 2022 restructuring plans, and the reversal of certain of the charges associated therewith.

(4) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's digital product offerings.

(5) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing subscriptions for unlimited access to the Company's workshops combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings.

(6) “Clinical” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's clinical product offerings provided by WeightWatchers Clinic (formerly referred to as Sequence) combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings.

(7) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers, Workshops + Digital subscribers, and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations.



Q3 2024 Business and Financial Highlights



End of Period Subscribers in Q3 2024 were down 8.8% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in the Digital and Workshops + Digital businesses reflecting year to date recruitment declines. Q3 2024 End of Period Clinical Subscribers of 78 thousand increased 71.5% versus the prior year period.



Total Paid Weeks in Q3 2024 were down 7.4% versus the prior year period driven by declines in the Digital and Workshops + Digital businesses. Total Paid Weeks benefited from growth in Clinical Paid Weeks.



Revenues in Q3 2024 were $192.9 million. On a constant currency basis, Q3 2024 revenues decreased 10.6% versus the prior year period.





S ubscription Revenues in Q3 2024 were $191.2 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 6.4% versus the prior year period primarily driven by lower recruitments and non-Clinical Incoming Subscribers. Additionally, Subscription Revenues were negatively impacted by the continued mix shift from the Workshops + Digital business to the Digital business and a higher mix of Digital Subscribers within their initial, lower-priced commitment periods. Subscription Revenues benefited from $19.1 million of Clinical Subscription Revenues, which increased 90.7% versus the prior year period.



Other Revenues in Q3 2024 were $1.6 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 85.7% versus the prior year period driven by the discontinuation of the consumer products business at the end of fiscal 2023.



Gross Profit in Q3 2024 was $129.5 million, compared to $141.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit , which excluded the net impact of $3.8 million of restructuring charges, was $133.3 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $0.4 million of restructuring charges, was $142.2 million.



Gross Margin in Q3 2024 was 67.1%, as compared to 66.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin in Q3 2024 was 69.1%, up from an adjusted gross margin of 66.2% in the prior year period, driven primarily by actions to reduce the fixed cost base within our business and the discontinuation of our lower margin consumer products business at the end of fiscal 2023.



Non-Cash Intangible Impairment Charges: During Q3 2024, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges of franchise rights acquired totaling $57.0 million. These impairments were primarily driven by an increase in the Company's weighted average cost of capital reflecting market factors.



Operating Loss in Q3 2024 was $39.0 million, compared to operating income of $30.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income , which excluded $57.0 million of non-cash intangible impairment charges, the net impact of $13.8 million of restructuring charges, and $3.9 million of former CEO separation expenses, was $35.7 million. Adjusted operating income in Q3 2023, which excluded the net impact of $6.0 million of restructuring charges, was $36.6 million.



Income Tax Benefit in Q3 2024 was $27.3 million, which reflected the impact of an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate driven by a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company's full year fiscal 2024 guidance. In the prior year period, income tax benefit was $38.4 million.



Net Loss in Q3 2024 was $46.2 million compared to net income of $43.7 million in the prior year period.



Diluted Net Loss per share in Q3 2024 was $0.58 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.54 in the prior year period. Q3 2024 adjusted earnings per share , which excluded $0.65 of non-cash intangible impairment charges, $0.13 of net impact of restructuring charges, and $0.04 of former CEO separation expenses, was $0.24. In the prior year period, adjusted earnings per share, which excluded $0.06 of net impact of restructuring charges, was $0.60.





Additionally, certain other items affected year-over-year comparability:





In Q3 2024, $0.33 per diluted share positive tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company's full year fiscal 2024 guidance. In Q3 2023, $0.54 per diluted share positive tax impact arising from an unusually high negative annual effective tax rate as a result of a valuation allowance and small pretax loss reflected in the Company's full year fiscal 2023 guidance.

Other Items

Cash balance as of September 28, 2024 was $57.2 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.



Full Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The Company is reiterating its following full year fiscal 2024 guidance:



Year end total subscribers of at least 3.1 million;

Revenue of at least $770.0 million; and

Excluding non-cash intangible impairment charges and the net impact of restructuring charges (both of which include Q3 2024 charges), and the Q3 2024 former CEO separation expenses,



Adjusted operating income of at least $100.0 million; and Adjusted EBITDAS of at least $150.0 million.



Reflecting the Q3 2024 charges and expenses referred to above, the Company is updating its full year fiscal 2024 operating loss guidance to not exceed $240.4 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. During the conference call, Tara Comonte, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, and Donna Boyer, Chief Product Officer, will discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2024 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's corporate website, corporate.ww.com, under Events and Presentations. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today's scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at .

This news release and any attachments include"forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any guidance and any statements about the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, roadmap and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: competition from other weight management and health and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company's failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company's ability to be a leader in the rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive clinical weight management and weight loss market; regulatory, reputational and other risks associated with the Company's new compounded GLP-1 offering; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company's substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company's technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's international operations; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; risks related to the Acquisition; and other risks and uncertainties. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the SEC (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at and via the Company's website at





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AT (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED September 28, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,181 $ 109,366 Receivables (net of allowances: September 28, 2024 - $2,399 and December 30, 2023 - $1,041) 12,615 14,938 Prepaid income taxes 11,240 25,370 Prepaid marketing and advertising 3,390 10,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,802 19,651 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 101,228 179,474 Property and equipment, net 16,901 19,741 Operating lease assets 45,312 52,272 Franchise rights acquired 71,184 386,526 Goodwill 242,754 243,441 Other intangible assets, net 49,319 63,208 Deferred income taxes 17,309 19,683 Other noncurrent assets 18,346 17,685 TOTAL ASSETS $ 562,353 $ 982,030 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $ 8,976 $ 9,613 Accounts payable 16,739 18,507 Salaries and wages payable 62,253 79,096 Accrued marketing and advertising 11,519 18,215 Accrued interest 17,478 5,346 Deferred acquisition payable 15,055 16,500 Other accrued liabilities 19,307 22,610 Income taxes payable 6,705 1,609 Deferred revenue 31,425 33,966 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 189,457 205,462 Long-term debt, net 1,429,598 1,426,464 Long-term operating lease liabilities 46,925 53,461 Deferred income taxes 23,467 41,994 Other 1,626 15,743 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,691,073 1,743,124 TOTAL DEFICIT Common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 130,048 shares issued at September 28, 2024 and 130,048 shares issued at December 30, 2023 0 0 Treasury stock, at cost, 50,314 shares at September 28, 2024 and 50,859 shares at December 30, 2023 (3,039,309 ) (3,064,628 ) Retained earnings 1,925,146 2,314,834 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,557 ) (11,300 ) TOTAL DEFICIT (1,128,720 ) (761,094 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 562,353 $ 982,030





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 191,248 $ 203,496 Other revenues, net (2) 1,639 11,375 Revenues, net 192,887 214,871 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 63,329 67,080 Cost of other revenues 62 6,036 Cost of revenues 63,391 73,116 Gross profit 129,496 141,755 Marketing expenses 44,402 48,114 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,094 63,034 Franchise rights acquired impairments 57,045 - Operating (loss) income (39,045 ) 30,607 Interest expense 28,619 24,508 Other expense, net 5,870 815 (Loss) income before income taxes (73,534 ) 5,284 Benefit from income taxes (27,342 ) (38,447 ) Net (loss) income $ (46,192 ) $ 43,731 (Net loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.58 ) $ 0.55 Diluted $ (0.58 ) $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 79,732 78,979 Diluted 79,732 80,638 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)“Subscription revenues, net” consist of net“Digital Subscription Revenues”, net“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” and net“Clinical Subscription Revenues”.“Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings.“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined workshops and Digital offerings.“Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined Clinical and Digital offerings. (2)“Other revenues, net” (formerly known as“product sales and other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other revenues, net” included sales of consumer products. (3)“Cost of subscription revenues” consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 595,260 $ 626,667 Other revenues, net (2) 6,248 56,927 Revenues, net 601,508 683,594 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 195,168 233,354 Cost of other revenues 1,750 45,794 Cost of revenues 196,918 279,148 Gross profit 404,590 404,446 Marketing expenses 188,260 187,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 173,741 188,638 Franchise rights acquired impairments 315,033 - Operating (loss) income (272,444 ) 28,340 Interest expense 81,923 71,429 Other expense (income), net 4,187 (36 ) Loss before income taxes (358,554 ) (43,053 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12,270 (18,933 ) Net loss $ (370,824 ) $ (24,120 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (4.67 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ (4.67 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 79,474 75,861 Diluted 79,474 75,861 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)“Subscription revenues, net” consist of net“Digital Subscription Revenues”, net“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” and net“Clinical Subscription Revenues”.“Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings.“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined workshops and Digital offerings.“Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined Clinical and Digital offerings. (2)“Other revenues, net” (formerly known as“product sales and other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other revenues, net” included sales of consumer products. (3)“Cost of subscription revenues” consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital, Workshops + Digital and Clinical services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (370,824 ) $ (24,120 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,103 39,805 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 3,763 3,763 Impairment of franchise rights acquired 315,033 - Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets 297 197 Share-based compensation expense 7,059 12,838 Deferred tax benefit (15,905 ) (7,449 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 12,296 407 Reserve for inventory obsolescence 75 1,897 Foreign currency exchange rate loss (gain) 1,902 (31 ) Changes in cash due to: Receivables 4,675 9,117 Inventories 97 9,009 Prepaid expenses 19,754 (27,301 ) Accounts payable (1,718 ) 1,221 Accrued liabilities (14,551 ) (17,010 ) Deferred revenue (2,745 ) 309 Other long term assets and liabilities, net (15,334 ) (2,701 ) Income taxes 5,576 (1,104 ) Cash used for operating activities (21,447 ) (1,153 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (598 ) (2,143 ) Capitalized software and website development expenditures (12,620 ) (26,190 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (38,362 ) Other items, net (5 ) (14 ) Cash used for investing activities (13,223 ) (66,709 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (631 ) (1,417 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised - 710 Cash paid for acquisitions (16,500 ) (1,178 ) Other items, net (4 ) (43 ) Cash used for financing activities (17,135 ) (1,928 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (380 ) (1,038 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (52,185 ) (70,828 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 109,366 178,326 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 57,181 $ 107,498





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Variance Paid Weeks (1) Digital Paid Weeks 40,397 42,810 (5.6 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 7,202 9,133 (21.2 %) Clinical Paid Weeks 1,022 534 91.3 % Total Paid Weeks 48,621 52,478 (7.4 %) End of Period Subscribers (2) End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,043 3,284 (7.3 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 546 693 (21.2 %) End of Period Clinical Subscribers 78 45 71.5 % Total End of Period Subscribers 3,667 4,022 (8.8 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The“Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i)“Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's Digital offerings; (ii)“Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for combined workshops and Digital offerings; (iii)“Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for combined Clinical and Digital offerings; and (iv)“Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks. (2) The“End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i)“End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital subscribers; (ii)“End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of subscribers that have access to combined workshops and Digital offerings; (iii)“End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of subscribers that have access to combined Clinical and Digital offerings; and (iv)“End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Variance

Paid Weeks (1) Digital Paid Weeks 124,695 126,858 (1.7 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 23,308 29,039 (19.7 %) Clinical Paid Weeks 3,144 889 253.6 % Total Paid Weeks 151,147 156,786 (3.6 %) End of Period Subscribers (2) End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,043 3,284 (7.3 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 546 693 (21.2 %) End of Period Clinical Subscribers 78 45 71.5 % Total End of Period Subscribers 3,667 4,022 (8.8 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The“Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i)“Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's Digital offerings; (ii)“Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for combined workshops and Digital offerings; (iii)“Clinical Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for combined Clinical and Digital offerings; and (iv)“Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks, Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks and Clinical Paid Weeks. (2) The“End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i)“End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital subscribers; (ii)“End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” is the total number of subscribers that have access to combined workshops and Digital offerings; (iii)“End of Period Clinical Subscribers” is the total number of subscribers that have access to combined Clinical and Digital offerings; and (iv)“End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers, End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers and End of Period Clinical Subscribers.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q3 2024 Variance 2024 Constant Q3 2024 Q3 2023 2024 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2023 2023 Selected Financial Data Total Revenues $ 192,887 $ (710 ) $ 192,177 $ 214,871 (10.2 %) (10.6 %) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 127,179 $ (571 ) $ 126,608 $ 140,889 (9.7 %) (10.1 %) Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues (2) $ 45,015 $ (121 ) $ 44,894 $ 52,618 (14.4 %) (14.7 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 19,054 $ - $ 19,054 $ 9,989 90.7 % 90.7 % Subscription Revenues (4) $ 191,248 $ (693 ) $ 190,555 $ 203,496 (6.0 %) (6.4 %) Other Revenues (5) $ 1,639 $ (17 ) $ 1,622 $ 11,375 (85.6 %) (85.7 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)“Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings. (2)“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined workshops and Digital offerings. (3)“Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined Clinical and Digital offerings. (4)“Subscription Revenues” equal“Digital Subscription Revenues” plus“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” plus“Clinical Subscription Revenues”. (5)“Other Revenues” (formerly known as“product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other Revenues” included sales of consumer products.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED YTD 2024 Variance 2024 Constant YTD 2024 YTD 2023 2024 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2023 2023 Selected Financial Data Total Revenues $ 601,508 $ (840 ) $ 600,668 $ 683,594 (12.0 %) (12.1 %) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 399,364 $ (614 ) $ 398,750 $ 437,613 (8.7 %) (8.9 %) Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues (2) $ 138,367 $ (206 ) $ 138,161 $ 171,473 (19.3 %) (19.4 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 57,529 $ - $ 57,529 $ 17,581 227.2 % 227.2 % Subscription Revenues (4) $ 595,260 $ (820 ) $ 594,440 $ 626,667 (5.0 %) (5.1 %) Other Revenues (5) $ 6,248 $ (20 ) $ 6,228 $ 56,927 (89.0 %) (89.1 %) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)“Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings. (2)“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined workshops and Digital offerings. (3)“Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for combined Clinical and Digital offerings. (4)“Subscription Revenues” equal“Digital Subscription Revenues” plus“Workshops + Digital Subscription Revenues” plus“Clinical Subscription Revenues”. (5)“Other Revenues” (formerly known as“product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing and publishing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024,“Other Revenues” included sales of consumer products.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Q3 2024 Variance 2024 Constant Currency 2024 2024 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2024 vs 2024 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2023 vs 2023 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2023 Adjusted 2023 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 129,496 $ 3,820 (1) $ 133,316 $ (598) $ 128,898 $ 132,718 $ 141,755 $ 398 (11) $ 142,153 (8.6%) (6.2%) (9.1%) (6.6%) Gross Margin 67.1% 69.1% 67.1% 69.1% 66.0% 66.2% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 67,094 $ (13,844) (2) $ 53,250 $ (63) $ 67,031 $ 53,186 $ 63,034 $ (5,577) (12) $ 57,457 6.4% (7.3%) 6.3% (7.4%) Operating (Loss) Income $ (39,045) $ 74,709 (3) $ 35,664 $ (457) $ (39,502) $ 35,033 (7) $ 30,607 $ 5,975 (13) $ 36,582 (227.6%) (2.5%) (229.1%) (4.2%) Operating (Loss) Income Margin (20.2%) 18.5% (20.6%) 18.2% 14.2% 17.0% Benefit from Income Taxes $ (27,342) $ 9,694 (4) $ (17,648) $ (118) $ (27,460) $ (17,789) (8) $ (38,447) $ 1,496 (14) $ (36,951) (28.9%) (52.2%) (28.6%) (51.9%) Net (Loss) Income $ (46,192) $ 65,015 (5) $ 18,823 $ (339) $ (46,531) $ 18,333 (9) $ 43,731 $ 4,479 (15) $ 48,210 (205.6%) (61.0%) (206.4%) (62.0%) Diluted (Net Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.58) $ 0.82 (6) $ 0.24 $ (0.00) $ (0.58) $ 0.23 (10) $ 0.54 $ 0.06 (16) $ 0.60 (206.8%) (60.6%) (207.6%) (61.6%) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $2,450 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan and $1,370 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the net impact of $12,362 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, the reversal of $2,119 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $257 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and the impact of $3,858 of former CEO separation expenses. (3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $54,295 and $2,750 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $2,450 of charges and $12,362 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (b) $1,370 of charges and the reversal of $2,119 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (c) the reversal of $257 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses, and (iii) the impact of $3,858 of former CEO separation expenses recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $4,593 and $688 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $3,700 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) the reversal of $187 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) the reversal of $64 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $964 of former CEO separation expenses. (5) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $49,702 and $2,062 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $11,112 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) the reversal of $562 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) the reversal of $193 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $2,894 of former CEO separation expenses. (6) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $0.62 and $0.03 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $0.14 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) the reversal of $0.01 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) the reversal of $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $0.04 of former CEO separation expenses. (7) Includes $(174) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charge of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $2,750 related to its United Kingdom unit of account. (8) Includes $(23) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charge of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $2,750 related to its United Kingdom unit of account. (9) Includes $(151) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charge of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $2,750 related to its United Kingdom unit of account. (10) Includes $(0.01) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charge of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $2,750 related to its United Kingdom unit of account. (11) Excludes the net impact of $444 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $46 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (12) Excludes the net impact of $5,743 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $166 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (13) Excludes the net impact of (a) $444 of charges and $5,743 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (b) the reversal of $46 of charges and the reversal of $166 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (14) Excludes the net impact of $1,549 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $53 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (15) Excludes the net impact of $4,638 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $159 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (16) Excludes the net impact of $0.06 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and the reversal of $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED YTD 2024 Variance 2024 Constant Currency 2024 2024 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2024 vs 2024 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2023 vs 2023 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2023 Adjusted 2023 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 404,590 $ 6,173 (1) $ 410,763 $ (668) $ 403,922 $ 410,095 $ 404,446 $ 19,675 (10) $ 424,121 0.0% (3.1%) (0.1%) (3.3%) Gross Margin 67.3% 68.3% 67.2% 68.3% 59.2% 62.0% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 173,741 $ (19,207) (2) $ 154,534 $ (120) $ 173,621 $ 154,414 $ 188,638 $ (20,215) (11) $ 168,423 (7.9%) (8.2%) (8.0%) (8.3%) Operating (Loss) Income $ (272,444) $ 340,413 (3) $ 67,969 $ (439) $ (272,883) $ 67,461 (7) $ 28,340 $ 39,890 (12) $ 68,230 (1,061.3%) (0.4%) (1,062.9%) (1.1%) Operating (Loss) Income Margin (45.3%) 11.3% (45.4%) 11.2% 4.1% 10.0% Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes $ 12,270 $ 28,127 (4) $ 40,397 $ (111) $ 12,159 $ 40,280 (8) $ (18,933) $ 8,904 (13) $ (10,029) (164.8%) (502.8%) (164.2%) (501.6%) Net Loss $ (370,824) $ 312,286 (5) $ (58,538) $ (327) $ (371,151) $ (58,928) (9) $ (24,120) $ 30,986 (14) $ 6,866 1,437.4% (952.5%) 1,438.8% (958.2%) Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (4.67) $ 3.93 (6) $ (0.74) $ (0.00) $ (4.67) $ (0.74) $ (0.32) $ 0.41 (15) $ 0.09 1,367.5% (920.2%) 1,368.8% (925.7%) ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes the net impact of $2,450 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, $3,697 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $26 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (2) Excludes the net impact of $12,362 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, $2,957 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and $30 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and the impact of $3,858 of former CEO separation expenses. (3) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $305,726, $4,074, $2,905 and $2,328 related to its United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $2,450 of charges and $12,362 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (b) $3,697 of charges and $2,957 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (c) $26 of charges and $30 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (iii) the impact of $3,858 of former CEO separation expenses recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $19,839, $1,222 and $726 related to its United States, Australia and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $3,700 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) $1,662 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) $14 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $964 of former CEO separation expenses. (5) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $285,887, $2,852, $2,328 and $2,179 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $11,112 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) $4,992 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) $42 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $2,894 of former CEO separation expenses. (6) Excludes (i) the impact of impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $3.59, $0.04, $0.03 and $0.03 related to its United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively, (ii) the net impact of (a) $0.14 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, (b) $0.06 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan and (c) $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, and (iii) the impact of $0.04 of former CEO separation expenses. (7) Includes $(69) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $4,074, $2,905 and $2,328 related to its Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively. (8) Includes $(6) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $4,074, $2,905 and $2,328 related to its Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively. (9) Includes $(63) of currency adjustment associated with the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $4,074, $2,905 and $2,328 related to its Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively. (10) Excludes the net impact of $19,869 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, the reversal of $269 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $96 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $21 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (11) Excludes (i) the net impact of $10,734 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $915 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan, and (ii) the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs. (12) Excludes (i) the net impact of (a) $19,869 of charges and $10,734 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (b) the reversal of $269 of charges and $915 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, (c) $96 of charges and the reversal of $39 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and (d) the reversal of $21 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues, and (ii) the impact of $8,605 of acquisition transaction costs recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses. (13) Excludes (i) the net impact of $7,663 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $162 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $14 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $5 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, and (ii) the impact of $1,070 of acquisition transaction costs. (14) Excludes (i) the net impact of $22,940 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $484 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $43 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $16 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, and (ii) the impact of $7,535 of acquisition transaction costs. (15) Excludes (i) the net impact of $0.30 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan, $0.01 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan, $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $0.00 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, and (ii) the impact of $0.10 of acquisition transaction costs.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (Loss) Income $ (46,192 ) $ 43,731 $ (370,824 ) $ (24,120 ) Interest 28,619 24,508 81,923 71,429 Taxes (27,342 ) (38,447 ) 12,270 (18,933 ) Depreciation and Amortization 9,155 13,428 29,103 35,633 Stock-based Compensation 824 3,225 5,966 8,956 EBITDAS $ (34,936 ) $ 46,445 $ (241,562 ) $ 72,965 Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments 57,045 (1) - 315,033 (2) - 2024 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) 14,812 - 14,812 - 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) (749 ) 6,187 6,654 30,603 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) (257 ) (212 ) 56 646 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (6) - - - 57 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (7) - - - (21 ) Acquisition Transaction Costs (8) - - - 8,605 Former CEO Separation Expenses (9) 3,858 - 3,858 - Adjusted EBITDAS $ 39,773 $ 52,420 $ 98,851 $ 112,855 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $54,295 and $2,750 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $305,726, $4,074, $2,905 and $2,328 related to its United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account, respectively. (3) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan. (4) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (5) The reversal of charges or charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (6) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (7) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (8) Certain non-recurring transaction costs in connection with the Company's acquisition of Sequence. (9) Certain non-recurring expenses in connection with the separation from the Company of its former Chief Executive Officer.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIOS) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net (Loss) Income $ (88,135 ) $ (347,902 ) $ 23,269 $ (46,192 ) $ (458,960 ) Interest 24,464 24,727 28,577 28,619 106,387 Taxes 57,556 55,448 (15,835 ) (27,342 ) 69,827 Depreciation and Amortization 10,007 10,403 9,545 9,155 39,110 Stock-based Compensation 2,346 2,402 2,740 824 8,312 EBITDAS $ 6,238 $ (254,922 ) $ 48,296 $ (34,936 ) $ (235,324 ) Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill Impairments 3,633 (1) 257,988 (2) - 57,045 (3) 318,666 2024 Plan Restructuring Charges (4) - - - 14,812 14,812 2023 Plan Restructuring Charges (5) 23,140 5,493 1,910 (749 ) 29,794 2022 Plan Restructuring Charges (6) 489 244 69 (257 ) 545 Former CEO Separation Expenses (7) - - - 3,858 3,858 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 33,500 $ 8,803 $ 50,275 $ 39,773 $ 132,351 Total Debt $ 1,429,598 Less: Cash 57,181 Net Debt $ 1,372,417 Total Debt to Net Loss (3.1 ) X Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 10.4 X ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Impairment charges of the Company's goodwill of $2,383 and $1,203 related to its Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland reporting units, respectively, and the impairment charge of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $47 related to its Northern Ireland unit of account. (2) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $251,431, $4,074, $2,328 and $155 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively. (3) Impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired of $54,295 and $2,750 related to its United States and United Kingdom units of account, respectively. (4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan. (5) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan. (6) Charges or the reversal of charges, as applicable, associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan. (7) Certain non-recurring expenses in connection with the separation from the Company of its former Chief Executive Officer.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Operating Income $ 35,664 $ 36,582 $ 67,969 $ 68,230 Other (Expense) Income, net (5,870 ) (815 ) (4,187 ) 36 Depreciation and Amortization 9,155 13,428 29,103 35,633 Stock-based Compensation 824 3,225 5,966 8,956 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 39,773 $ 52,420 $ 98,851 $ 112,855 ____ Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN MILLIONS) UNAUDITED Full Year 2024 Operating Income Guidance Reconciliation Operating Loss $(240.4) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments (1) $(315.0) Net Restructuring Charges (2) $(21.5) Former CEO Separation Expenses (3) $(3.9) Adjusted Operating Income $100.0 ____

(1) Reflects the impairment charges of the Company's franchise rights acquired related to its United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand units of account in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. (2) Reflects the net restructuring charges incurred in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, 2023 restructuring plan and 2022 restructuring plan. (3) Reflects certain non-recurring expenses in connection with the separation from the Company of its former Chief Executive Officer in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.