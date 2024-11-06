Sexual assault trial for Conor McGregor starts

(MENAFN) The trial of Conor McGregor has begun in Dublin, where an Irish hairdresser has accused the MMA fighter of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in December 2018. Nikita Ni Laimhin has filed civil charges against McGregor and his associate, James Lawrence, claiming they assaulted her after a Christmas party. McGregor's team has denied the allegations, suggesting that the hairdresser is attempting to extort him.



According to her lawyer, Ni Laimhin, who lived in Drimnagh with her partner and young daughter at the time, had consumed alcohol and cocaine that evening. She and a friend had been partying at her salon before McGregor allegedly picked them up and took them to a penthouse suite at the Beacon Hotel. Ni Laimhin’s attorney, John Gordon, claims that McGregor assaulted her in the bedroom after she rejected his advances due to being on her period, describing the encounter as violent and brutal.



Ni Laimhin reportedly called her mother after the incident, leading to an ambulance being called. Medical expert Dr. Daniel Keane also testified, detailing Ni Laimhin’s condition when she arrived at the hospital.

MENAFN06112024000045015687ID1108856482