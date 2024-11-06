Global UHT Dairy Products Market Poised To Reach USD 138.6 Billion By 2034, With A 5.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth is driven by rising demand for long-shelf-life dairy and convenient room-temperature storage, with UHT processing ensuring sterility and quality retention. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global UHT dairy products is projected to grow from USD 84.3 billion in 2024 to USD 138.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for dairy products with extended shelf life and the convenience of room-temperature storage. UHT processing involves sterilizing dairy products at very high temperatures for a short duration, effectively eliminating microbial contaminants while preserving the original properties of the products. Leading companies such as Nestlé and Dana Dairy Group are at the forefront of the UHT dairy products industry. Nestlé focuses on offering a variety of nutritional products across all age groups, emphasizing sustainable packaging solutions. Dana Dairy Group has expanded its product line by adding flavored milk products to its long-life liquid milk collection. The adoption of UHT processing technology is gaining momentum among dairy companies aiming to enhance product stability during storage. For instance, Amul has increased its daily processing capacity and diversified its product range, attracting more consumers and boosting profitability. Browse Full Report Here

Growth Drivers and Opportunities The rising demand for dairy products with extended shelf life at room temperature is a significant growth driver. This feature facilitates broader distribution and accessibility, catering to consumers with limited refrigeration space and reducing financial losses due to product deterioration. Urbanization, changing lifestyles, and evolving food preferences have led to increased consumption of dairy products for health benefits. UHT dairy products, including cream, cheese, and ice cream mixes, are gaining popularity due to their convenience and nutritional value. In regions with inadequate cold supply chains and storage conditions, UHT dairy products offer a practical solution by eliminating the need for refrigeration, thereby minimizing financial losses associated with product spoilage. Manufacturers are also focusing on product formulation to meet diverse consumer nutritional requirements, promoting healthy lifestyles and expanding their market reach. Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global UHT dairy products market is expected to reach USD 138.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024.

Extended shelf life and room-temperature storage are key factors driving consumer preference for UHT dairy products.

Leading companies like Nestlé and Dana Dairy Group are investing in product diversification and sustainable packaging solutions. Developing regions with limited cold storage infrastructure present significant growth opportunities for UHT dairy products. "UHT dairy products, or Ultra-High Temperature dairy products, are processed at high temperatures to eliminate bacteria, extending their shelf life without the need for refrigeration. This method preserves the nutritional value and taste of milk, cream, and other dairy items while making them more convenient for consumers. UHT dairy products are particularly popular in regions where consistent refrigeration is challenging, offering a practical alternative to traditional dairy." says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights Regional Analysis of the UHT Dairy Products Market

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 The USA 9.2% China 7.6% India 8.3% Germany 7.1% United Kingdom 6.8%









Key Companies in the UHT Dairy Products Market

Prominent players in the UHT dairy products market include Nestlé, Dana Dairy Group, Amul, and Fonterra Dairy. These companies are focusing on product innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and adopting sustainable practices to strengthen their market positions. For example, Fonterra Dairy incorporates nutritional modifications in its UHT products to cater to health-conscious consumers.



The competitive landscape is characterized by strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in research and development to enhance product offerings and meet evolving consumer preferences.

Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

As per Form, the industry has been categorized into, Liquid, Semisolid and Solid.

By Product Type:

As per Product Type, the industry has been categorized into Milk, Cream, Cheese, Yogurt, Sauces, Milk Powder, and Ice Cream Mix.

By Source:

This segment is further categorized into Cow, Buffalo, Goat, and Others.

By Sales Channel:

As per the sales channel, the industry has been categorized into B2B, and B2C (Distributor, Dairy Shops, Grocery shops, Supermarkets, and Online Platforms).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic Countries, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

French Language

Le marché mondial des produits laitiers UHT devrait passer de 84,3 milliards USD en 2024 à 138,6 milliards USD en 2034, reflétant un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 5,1 % sur la période de prévision.

Cette croissance est principalement due à la demande croissante de produits laitiers à durée de conservation prolongée et à la commodité du stockage à température ambiante. Le traitement UHT consiste à stériliser les produits laitiers à très haute température pendant une courte durée, éliminant ainsi efficacement les contaminants microbiens tout en préservant les propriétés d'origine des produits.

Des entreprises leaders telles que Nestlé et Dana Dairy Group sont à l'avant-garde de l'industrie des produits laitiers UHT. Nestlé s'efforce d'offrir une variété de produits nutritionnels à tous les groupes d'âge, en mettant l'accent sur des solutions d'emballage durables . Dana Dairy Group a élargi sa gamme de produits en ajoutant des produits laitiers aromatisés à sa collection de lait liquide longue conservation.

L'adoption de la technologie de traitement UHT gagne du terrain parmi les entreprises laitières qui souhaitent améliorer la stabilité des produits pendant le stockage. Par exemple, Amul a augmenté sa capacité de traitement quotidienne et diversifié sa gamme de produits, attirant ainsi davantage de consommateurs et augmentant sa rentabilité.

Moteurs de croissance et opportunités

La demande croissante de produits laitiers à durée de conservation prolongée à température ambiante constitue un moteur de croissance important. Cette caractéristique facilite une distribution et une accessibilité plus larges, répondant aux besoins des consommateurs disposant d'un espace de réfrigération limité et réduisant les pertes financières dues à la détérioration des produits.

L'urbanisation, l'évolution des modes de vie et des préférences alimentaires ont entraîné une augmentation de la consommation de produits laitiers pour leurs bienfaits pour la santé. Les produits laitiers UHT, notamment les mélanges de crème, de fromage et de crème glacée, gagnent en popularité en raison de leur commodité et de leur valeur nutritionnelle.

Dans les régions où les chaînes d'approvisionnement en froid et les conditions de stockage sont inadéquates, les produits laitiers UHT offrent une solution pratique en éliminant le besoin de réfrigération, minimisant ainsi les pertes financières associées à la détérioration des produits.

Les fabricants se concentrent également sur la formulation de leurs produits pour répondre aux diverses exigences nutritionnelles des consommateurs, promouvoir des modes de vie sains et élargir leur portée sur le marché.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché



Le marché mondial des produits laitiers UHT devrait atteindre 138,6 milliards USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 1 % à partir de 2024.

La durée de conservation prolongée et le stockage à température ambiante sont des facteurs clés qui déterminent la préférence des consommateurs pour les produits laitiers UHT.

Des entreprises leaders comme Nestlé et Dana Dairy Group investissent dans la diversification des produits et des solutions d'emballage durables. Les régions en développement dotées d'infrastructures de stockage frigorifique limitées présentent des opportunités de croissance importantes pour les produits laitiers UHT.

(( Les produits laitiers UHT, ou produits laitiers à ultra-haute température, sont traités à haute température pour éliminer les bactéries, ce qui prolonge leur durée de conservation sans nécessiter de réfrigération. Cette méthode préserve la valeur nutritionnelle et le goût du lait, de la crème et d'autres produits laitiers tout en les rendant plus pratiques pour les consommateurs. Les produits laitiers UHT sont particulièrement populaires dans les régions où la réfrigération constante est difficile, offrant une alternative pratique aux produits laitiers traditionnels )), déclare Nandini Roy Choudhury , partenaire client chez Future Market Insights .

Principales entreprises du marché des produits laitiers UHT

Parmi les principaux acteurs du marché des produits laitiers UHT figurent Nestlé, Dana Dairy Group, Amul et Fonterra Dairy. Ces entreprises se concentrent sur l'innovation produit, l'élargissement de leur portefeuille de produits et l'adoption de pratiques durables pour renforcer leur position sur le marché. Par exemple, Fonterra Dairy intègre des modifications nutritionnelles dans ses produits UHT pour répondre aux besoins des consommateurs soucieux de leur santé.



Le paysage concurrentiel est caractérisé par des collaborations stratégiques, des fusions et acquisitions, ainsi que des investissements dans la recherche et le développement pour améliorer l'offre de produits et répondre aux préférences évolutives des consommateurs.

Principaux segments du rapport

Par formulaire :

Selon le formulaire, l'industrie a été classée en liquide, semi-solide et solide.

Par type de produit :

Selon le type de produit, l'industrie a été classée en lait, crème, fromage, yaourt, sauces, lait en poudre et mélange de crème glacée.

Par source :

Ce segment est ensuite catégorisé en vache, buffle, chèvre et autres.

Par canal de vente :

Selon le canal de vente, l'industrie a été classée en B2B et B2C (distributeurs, laiteries, épiceries, supermarchés et plateformes en ligne).

Par région :

Des analyses industrielles ont été réalisées dans des pays clés d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, des Balkans et des pays baltes, de Russie et de Biélorussie, d'Asie centrale, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

