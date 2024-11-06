Broadcasting & Cable TV Global Industry Almanac 2019-2023 & 2024-2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcasting & Cable TV Global industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
Broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable, and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming. The market value represents the revenues generated by market players in a specific year. The market is segmented into TV advertising, TV license or public funds, and TV subscriptions. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The global broadcasting & cable TV market recorded revenues of $433.4 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2018 and 2023. The TV subscriptions segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $200.4 billion, equivalent to 46.2% of the market's overall value. The contraction of the market during 2018-23 is attributed to the shift in consumer preference towards over-the-top (OTT) streaming services. In 2023, the US, Japan, and Germany recorded 36.9 million, 5.3 million, and 5.0 million, respectively, of net additions to their subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) accounts.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Broadcasting & Cable TV
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation AT&T Inc Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA Australian Broadcasting Corp Bell Media Inc. British Broadcasting Corporation BT Group plc China Central Television Comcast Corporation Corporacion Radio Television Espanola SA Corus Entertainment Inc Danish Broadcasting Corporation Digiturk Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Foxtel Group France Televisions SA Fuji Media Holdings Inc Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. Grupo Multimedios, S.A DE C.V. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Hunan Interactive Entertainment Media Co Ltd ITV plc Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd JSC Gazprom Media Holding Korean Broadcasting System MediaCorp Pte Ltd Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA Metropole Television SA MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. MultiChoice Africa (Pty) Limited Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation Nederlandse Publieke Omroep Nippon Television Holdings Inc Norsk Rikskringkasting AS Paramount Global Inc Prasar Bharati ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk PT. Global Mediacom Tbk RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana SpA Rogers Communications, Inc. RTL Group SA Sentech Ltd Seoul Broadcasting System Shanghai Media Group Singapore Telecommunications Ltd Sky Limited South African Broadcasting Corp SOC Ltd Southern Cross Media Group Ltd Special Broadcasting Service Corp StarHub Ltd StarSat Sun TV Network Ltd Sveriges Television AB TBS Holdings Inc Television Francaise 1 SA Tricolor TV Turkish Radio and Television Corporation TV Azteca SAB de CV TV18 Broadcast Ltd Viaplay Group AB Vivendi S.A. Yleisradio Oy Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen
