Trump Celebrates Win, Ushers In Golden Age
Date
11/6/2024 5:10:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Former President Donald trump celebrated elections results saying that this ushers in a "Golden Age" for America, while official results are yet to come in.
Trump addressed his supporters at West Palm Beach, Florida, saying, "This was a movement like nobody's ever seen before... the greatest Political movement of all time,"
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said. "We have taken back control of the Senate,"
According to the CNN, Trump has won 266 votes of the Electoral College, compared to Harris' 195. (pickup previous)
