'You're Either A Donald Trump Supporter Or You Hate America': Orry Faces Backlash After Nauseating On Kamala Harris

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The 2024 US Election is going on, with former President Donald running as the candidate against Democrat Kamala Harris in a close race. While celebrities have supported both candidates, celebrities have stayed out. However, Orry reacted differently.

| US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump set to become 47th US president?

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, commented on a post last week when Kamala Harris's campaign team posted a of her wearing a rainbow flag jacket. Orry commented with a“Nauseated Face” emoji, showing his disapproval.

When asked if he supported Trump, Orry replied,“You're either a Trump supporter or you hate America.”

Other social media users reacted strongly.“You just lost a follower,” wrote one user while another remarked,“Sorry, sorry, but I can't be following you anymore.”

“Wait, Orry is homophobic? thats so ironic LMAO,” remarked another user.

| Pennsylvania Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump gains an edge

“it's always Gays hating on a rainbow like get a life loser,” said one user. And, Orry hit back,“You telling me to get a life is like you telling Elon musk to get rich. Jobless bikari (beggar) u r.”

“If Trump is elected agan America will keep on thinking chocolate milk comes from chocolate cows and the brown people will not find it difficult to be a genius there. Support Trump,” quipped one user.

Orry's viral video

Orry's videos on Instagram often go viral . One of his recent posts recreated a Jaya Bachchan from a public photoshoot session. In the original video, Bachchan was seen all smiles while posing with her daughter, Shweta Nanda. When Sonali Bendre joined Shweta, Bachchan seemed agitated and rushed off the frame.