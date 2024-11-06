EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference

Heidelberg Pharma: Promising New Clinical Data on Lead ADC-Candidate HDP-101 to be Presented at ASH Annual Meeting 2024

PRESS RELEASE Heidelberg Pharma: Promising New Clinical Data on Lead ADC-Candidate HDP-101 to be Presented at ASH Annual Meeting 2024 Ladenburg, Germany, 6 November 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage developer of innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announces that new clinical data on its lead Amanitin-based ADC candidate, HDP-101, will be presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place from 7-10 December 2024 in San Diego, California, USA. Robert Z. Orlowski, MD, PhD, (Ad Interim) Director of Myeloma and Professor of Medicine in the Departments of Lymphoma/Myeloma and Experimental Therapeutics, University of Texas, Houston, Texas, and principal investigator at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA, will report the latest developments from the ongoing Phase I/IIa study of HDP-101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Currently advancing in its sixth cohort, the study has shown encouraging results, including complete remission in one patient from the fifth cohort who had been previously treated multiple times and had received several courses of HDP-101. In addition, several patients showed promising biological activity and objective improvements, underscoring the potential of HDP-101 as a treatment option for patients with this disease. 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting Publication number: #3381 Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster II Presentation title: The Anti-BCMA Antibody-Drug Conjugate HDP-101 with a Novel Amanitin Payload Shows Promising Initial First in Human Results in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Time & location: 8 December, 6:00 – 8:00 pm PST, Hall G–H Presenter: Robert Z. Orlowski, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA In October, Robert Z. Orlowski, MD, PhD, along with Heidelberg Pharma's Chief Medical Officer, András Strassz, and another Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the field of Myeloma, discussed the progress of the dose escalation study of HDP-101 during a R&D webinar. Robert Z. Orlowski commented,“I would say that this should be considered a great drug for all relapsed or refractory myelomas.” The recording of the R&D webinar can be found here: Virtual KOL Event on Multiple Myeloma and Updated Clinical Data from the IMS Oral Presentation of HDP-101, an Anti-BCMA ADC About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells. Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology. It offers the opportunity to overcome therapy resistance and also eliminate dormant tumor cells, which could lead to significant progress in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to other treatment. The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development. The first candidate that Heidelberg Pharma is developing with a toxin other than Amanitin is HDP-201, an Exatecan-based ADC. Exatecan is a topoisomerase I inhibitor that has proven itself in cancer therapy and is used in two already approved ADCs. It differs in its mode of action from that of Amanitin and thus expands the company's range of compounds. The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. ITACTM, ETACTM are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-mail: ...



International IR/PR-Support

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint

Tel: +44 20 3882 9621

