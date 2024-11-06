Moj Issues Official Gazette Documenting Draft Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The exclusive edition of the of Justice (MoJ) official gazette reviewed the decrees and decisions related to the on the draft constitutional amendments, along with the full text of the draft, attached with appendices that include lists of both the established paper and electronic referendum committees, as well as the names of the backup chairpersons and members of the committees.

Numbered 16 for 2024, the gazette included the Decree No. (87) of 2024 calling on citizens to participate in the referendum, the draft constitutional amendments for 2024 to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, and Decision No. (1) of 2024 by the Chairperson of the General Referendum Committee, appointing the Chairperson and members of the General Referendum Committee for the referendum on the constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.

Also included in the edition, the Decision No. (2) of 2024 by the Chairperson of the General Referendum Committee, establishing and forming the Executive Committee for the preparation and organization of the referendum on the 2024 constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, along with the subcommittees emanating from it and specifying their tasks.

Additionally, the gazette featured Decision No. (3) of 2024 by the Chairperson of the General Referendum Committee, forming the referendum committees for the 2024 constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, identifying their tasks, procedures, and locations. It also included Decision No. (4) of 2024 by the Chairperson of the General Referendum Committee, regulating and establishing the rules and procedures for conducting the referendum remotely.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the edition was issued to keep up with this landmark event, which will be commemorated in the nation's memory as a reference for all, particularly for professionals and legal practitioners, to become well-acquainted with the legislative measures taken within an integrated legal and constitutional framework.

The Ministry added that the edition will document a successful experience accomplished in record time, through which the people of Qatar confirmed their solidarity with their leadership. The referendum holds great significance, as it comes at the kind invitation of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

MoJ noted that participation in the referendum primarily aims to prioritise constitutional.