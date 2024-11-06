Stadiums & Mega Events To Debut At Cityscape Global 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cityscape Global, the worlds largest event, is proud to debut a highly anticipated Stadiums & Mega Events Zone, powered by the of Sport, at this year's event, taking place from November 11-14 at the Riyadh & Center, Malham. The new zone will highlight Saudi Arabia's rapid ascent as a global leader in hosting mega-events, aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.Stadiums & Mega Events is set to be a pivotal within Cityscape Global, featuring a comprehensive zone that will bring together over 80 industry experts and iconic sports figures like Didier Drogba, Anthony Joshua OBE, Emile Heskey, Gilberto Silva, Sol Campbell, Marta Corredera, Louis Saha, Jens Lehmann, Maxwel, and John Obi Mike. The zone also offers over 30 hours of exclusive content on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in mega-event planning and stadium design.The zone will explore three key tracks – redevelopment, diversification and sustainability. From Expo 2030 to the World Cup, attendees will get the chance to learn from event committees, football stars, visionary architects, and e-sports pioneers how cities leverage cutting-edge arenas where innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity thrive. The event will also give attendees a first look at some of the Kingdom's groundbreaking giga-projects set to transform Saudi Arabia into a premier global sports and entertainment hub.“The Ministry of Sport is thrilled to be the official sponsor of the new zone Stadiums and Mega Events at Cityscape Global 2024, powering insightful debate from over 80 industry experts and several iconic international sports stars,” said a Ministry of Sport spokesperson.“This event showcases how visionary projects are redefining sports and entertainment infrastructure, transforming future cities.”Also speaking ahead of the event next week is sporting legend Didier Drogba, who will be taking part in a session around what the future holds for the sports industry; "I am excited to be attending Cityscape Global, the world's largest real estate event, this November and seeing the transformation of sports infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. I will be speaking about the future of sports and esports on November 12th, along with doing a meet and greet."This year's edition of Cityscape Global will feature seven specialised conferences, with the Stadiums & Mega Events conference joining an illustrious lineup that includes The Future of Living Summit, Asset Horizons, Institutional Investors, DNA (Design & Architecture), PropTech, and FutureBuild. The conferences will feature over 500 expert speakers, including renowned futurists, CEOs, sustainability and accessibility activists as well as starchitects. The line-up includes Dan Epstein, former Director of Legacy and Sustainability for the London Olympics; Enrique Peñalosa, former Mayor of Bogotá and one of the world's 100 most influential urbanists; Navid Hanif, assistant secretary general of the United Nations; Amira Ayoub, the World Green Building Council's Head of MENA and James Ehrlich, Director of compassionate sustainability, Stanford University.“The launch of Stadiums & Mega Events is a testament to Saudi Arabia's ambitions to leverage the power of mega-events to showcase how the Kingdom is planning to redefine how stadiums are designed, built, and delivered in a way that will change how fans experience sports in the future,” explained Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, which organises Cityscape Global.“The event next week will bring together some of the world's leading investors and sports stars to discuss the upcoming mega events sector that will help transform Saudi Arabia into an aspirational tourism destination with events and attractions that captivate, unite, and inspire.“The urban development market is gearing up to accommodate the expected influx of people into the country, and our new Stadiums and Attractions feature will shed light on these plans. The Saudi Arabian stadium construction industry is about to experience a sustained industry-wide boom, which the global sector attending the event in Riyadh next week will be eager to be a part of.”With FIFA 2034's plan to hold the World Cup in Saudi Arabia looking promising, the Kingdom is developing its land to give visitors a 360 experience, where, when arriving to attend matches, they have multiple tourist attractions to also view. In addition to the FIFA 2034 bid, Saudi Arabia is undertaking several giga-projects, such as the King Salman Sports City and the Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, that underscore the Kingdom's commitment to developing a world-class sports and entertainment infrastructure to position the country as a burgeoning hub for global sports and entertainment.“Participating in Cityscape Global is a pivotal moment for us at the Sports Boulevard Foundation, as we contribute to the evolution of Saudi Arabia's sports and mega events sector," stated Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation. "Centered around Riyadh's ambitious Vision 2030 goals, we are eager to engage with industry leaders to showcase our innovative project that promote a vibrant, healthy lifestyle. At our interactive booth, attendees will discover unique sports and investment destinations."Boxing legend Anthony Joshua OBE will also be joining the line-up of sporting celebrities when the doors open to the public next week. Visitors can win a chance to meet Joshua and have a piece of memorabilia signed by simply entering a competition and sharing their attendance across social media."I am stepping out of the boxing industry to step into the world of real estate, and I am with the worlds biggest event, Cityscape Global, in Riyadh. We are going to talk about how the world of sports fuses with the world of business, as well as real estate, the future of Riyadh and the future of boxing," said Joshua.Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and supported by the Real Estate General Authority and Housing Program, Cityscape Global is the worlds largest real estate event, attracting over 400 exhibitors and more than 500 regional and international speakers. Organized by Tahaluf, a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), Events Investment Fund (EIF), and Informa PLC, the event is at the forefront of showcasing the future of living, bringing together the titans of real estate, architecture, and design.To learn more and register for the event, please visit -

