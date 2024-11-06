The Future of Private Listening: Sennheiser Launches HD 620S with Immersive Sound and Next-Level Comfort in the Middle East.

(MENAFNEditorial) The new HD 620S stands out from the crowd with its contemporary tuning and soundstage that redefine the closed headphone category, promising a unique and thrilling listening experience.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2024—Leading giant Sennheiser recently unveiled the freshest member of the acclaimed HD 600 series, offering audiophiles a compelling take on closed headphones for private, reference listening without compromise.



“The hi-fi community has clamoured for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series, yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between,” said Audiophile Product Manager Jermo Koehnke. “Not only does the HD 620S deliver on that promise, its immersive imaging and brilliant impulse response make it an exceptional listening experience for every situation where a higher level of performance matters.”



Redefining Audiophile Expectations: A Headphone Built for Focus



At the heart of the HD 620S is a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducer made at the brand’s state-of-the-art Tullamore, Ireland transducer plant. It carries forward the smooth and effortless sound found in the open-back 600 family with a modern, airy signature that balances honesty with deep and articulate bass. Thanks to a high damping factor, the 150-ohm aluminium voice coil excels at speedy transients and well-defined instrument tails for punchy dynamics across the entire frequency spectrum—a boon for audiophiles and passionate gamers trying to consume as much detail as possible in a given moment.

Situated in an iconic chassis beloved by audiophiles, gamers and streamers alike for its long-term wearing comfort, the HD 620S elicits a sense of confidence while providing an instant sweet spot. Metal appointments not only feel great to the touch but also serve an acoustic purpose–the steel plate closing off the back volume is an efficient isolator that manages the internal reflections that cloud the purity of an acoustic signal within. The angled baffle is remarkably open to encourage the free movement of air, modelling the behaviour of open-back transducers while recreating the triangular imaging of a great loudspeaker setup in an expertly tuned room. This immersive presentation drops the listener into the centre of the action with impressive cue location, whether it is a rare live concert recording or a massive online multiplayer showdown.



While open headphones are a favourite among audio purists, closed headphones like the HD 620S are indispensable when isolation from the surrounding environment is crucial. Audiophiles often sacrifice the natural response and wide imaging of open headphones to avoid disturbing roommates, spouses, and coworkers. The HD 620S, however, offers a breakthrough in real-world performance, providing the dramatic soundstage they desire without the fatiguing, boxy sound associated with sealed cans.



Engineered for Longevity, Designed for Flexibility



The HD 620S is designed for longevity, featuring a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings. It comes with an included storage pouch to keep dust at bay and ample space for the detachable cable, ensuring tidy keeping. The 1.8-meter cable terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter. Available this summer, an optional balanced 4.4mm cable will let audiophiles tap into a growing range of hi-fi devices supporting the popular connector. The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones, giving the user plenty of aftermarket options, including different lengths and an in-line microphone.



The HD 620S is now available for pre-order, with select retailers and at sennheiser-hearing.com, so don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the future of private listening. The HD 620S is priced at an MSRP of AED 1,399.





