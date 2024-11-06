DG YSS Chairs Review Meeting For National School Games
Date
11/6/2024 12:07:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu: The Department of Youth Services and Sports is set to host four nationals in Judo, Football, Fencing and Wushu for 68th National School Games at Jammu from November 7. Director General DYSS chaired a comprehensive review meeting regarding the preparations for the games on Tuesday at MAM Stadium here.
Addressing the members of various committees constituted for the successful organisation of the sports extravaganza, the Director General emphasized the importance of completing all preparations well in advance, ensuring a smooth and successful event.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting highlighted the roles and responsibilities of committee members and conveners, urging them to adhere strictly to their prescribed duties.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
LG Attends Closing Ceremony Of 67th National School Games
J&K Wins Sabre Team Gold In National School Games
MENAFN06112024000215011059ID1108855328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.