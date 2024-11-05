Jackie Shroff Remembers Sanjeev Kumar On Death Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) On Sanjeev Kumar's 39th death anniversary on Wednesday, Jackie Shroff remembered the late star.

Remembering the late actor, Jackie posted some of his favourite scenes performed by Sanjeev Kumar including a sequence from the 1975 blockbuster“Sholay”, where he played Thakur and“Pati Patni Aur Woh”, which hit the screens in 1978.

Jackie also posted many photographs of the late star and the concluded with the caption:“Remembering Sanjeev Kumar (9 July 1938 - 6 Nov 1985.)

Sanjeev Kumar acted in genres ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers, and was. His performance in a double role in“Angoor” was listed among the 25 best acting performances of Indian cinema by Forbes India on the occasion of celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema.

In his illustrious journey, the actor was feted with two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performances in the 1970 movie“Dastak”and“Koshish”, which was released in 1972.

It was in 1985, when Sanjeev Kumar, suffered a massive heart attack aged 47, which resulted in his death. More than ten movies starring Sanjeev Kumar were released after his death, with the last one“Professor Ki Padosan” in 1993.

Talking about“Sholay”, one of the most iconic cult classics, was directed by Ramesh Sippy, and written by Salim–Javed. The film is about two criminals, Veeru played by Dharmendra and Jai essyaed by Amitabh Bachchan, who are hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit named Gabbar Singh.

The film also had Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri. The music was composed by R.D. Burman.

Meanwhile,“Pati Patni Aur Woh” was directed by B. R. Chopra. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur, and in guest appearances Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Tina Munim and Parveen Babi.

The film was remade in 2019 with the same name. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz.