Polling Stations Start Closing In US Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The first in the 2024 US presidential and legislative started to close on Tuesday night with Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald vying to replace President Joe Biden.

Voting continues in some stations until late into night given the fact that the country has three different time zones.

Most stations will close between 7:00 and 8:00 pm., local time, but long queue of voters could force some stations to remain open beyond the set time.

The presidential race is tight between Harris, who vies to become the first female president, and Trump, who vies to return to the White House, with each of them needing at least 270 electoral votes to win.

Voters in the concurrent legislative elections will determine the majority in the bicameral Congress.

The preliminary results of the elections are expected to come in by this midnight while vote count continues in some stations.

However, there are fears that election issues, similar to those of the 2020 elections, could force delaying the announcement of the official results for days or even weeks. (end)

