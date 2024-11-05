US Election 2024: Decoding 5 Possible Outcome Scenarios In Harris Vs Trump Fight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The is underway across the United States of America to elect the nation's 47th President.

In a few hours from now after the polling closes, the results will start coming in and the world will get to know whether Kamala Harris or Donald will win the neck-and-neck race to the White House.

Here are the five possible scenarios that are likely to happen in this election:

The first scenario would be for Republican Donald Trump to win elections in a decisive verdict. This would mean Trump winning a second term of his three bids for the nation's highest office. A candidate has to win at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

At 78, Trump will become the oldest person to assume the office of US President. He will be the first US President to face criminal cases, including the one involving his alleged role in the riots at the US Capito on January 6, 2021, after he lost the Presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

He will be the first convicted person to become US President and sit in the Oval Office. Trump cases a series of criminal cases, including the infamous one involving adult movie star Stormy Daniel . Trump will also be the first US President to be impeached (twice) and re-elected to the office.

The 2016 US election that Trump won were held on November 8, 2016. Trump won the race through many factors combined to create a political landscape in his favour. He won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote.