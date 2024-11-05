Hotel Matilda's 13Th Annual Cena Negra: A Soulful Celebration Of Día De Muertos With Chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 1st, Hotel Matilda in San Miguel de Allende once again captivated Mexico's elite and enthusiasts with its 13th edition of Cena Negra, a celebration that marries the profound spirit of Día de Muertos with contemporary Mexican cuisine. This year, Chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita led the charge, orchestrating an unforgettable dining experience that delighted all 140 guests in attendance with flavors, artistry, and a vibrant homage to life and remembrance.Held in the hotel's enchanting courtyard, Cena Negra was no ordinary dinner. Chef Muñoz Zurita's menu, curated specifically for Día de Muertos, was a masterful fusion of traditional ingredients and modern culinary techniques, embodying the depth of Mexican heritage. The evening unfolded like a culinary symphony; each dish meticulously designed to honor the cultural significance of Día de Muertos while introducing fresh, unexpected flavors. The night began with a tantalizing Aguachile negro that set the tone for the event, drawing guests in with its vibrant layers and earthy undertones. Chef Muñoz Zurita's inventive Tamales de huitlacoche followed, a rich and aromatic tribute to Mexican maize and fungi. But it was the Zapote negro with guava that stole the show, a luscious dessert embodying the warmth and soul of Día de Muertos. Each dish was meticulously presented, drawing on symbolism to capture the traditions and stories woven into Mexican culture.Hotel Matilda elevated each course with a carefully selected pairing from celebrated labels including Casa Dragones Tequila, Brew Wines, and Jackson Family Wines. The evening's pairing with Casa Dragones was a standout, as the renowned tequila maker's Casa Dragones Joven and Casa Dragones Reposado Mizunara beautifully complemented Chef Zurita's intricate flavors.The Jackson Family Wines and Brew Wines brough tadditional complexity to the menu with their Murphy Goode Cabernet y Chardonnay wines. Each pour thoughtfully selected to match the unique palate of each dish. As a celebration of Mexican terroir, Cena Negra's wine and tequila pairings underscored the artistry of both the culinary and winemaking crafts, highlighting the talent of Mexican and international producers. A Night Transformed by Art and Atmosphere.The immersive experience didn't stop with the food and drinks. Moxi, Hotel Matilda's acclaimed restaurant, became a canvas itself, transformed into a mystical setting that embraced the essence of Día de Muertos. Renowned Mexican artists Paloma Domínguez, Jesús Valenzuela, and Mazvyde Sakal infused the evening with evocative, soul-stirring works that adorned the space. Sculptures, murals, and art installations told stories of Mexican heritage, reminding guests of the intimate connection between art and the Día de Muertos celebration. The stunning decor was enhanced by Casa Armida, whose aesthetic touch enveloped guests in a world where tradition and elegance converged. Ambient lighting, lush floral arrangements, and thoughtfully placed ofrendas made Moxi an extension of the celebration, creating an otherworldly atmosphere that honored those who have passed while celebrating life itself. A Celebration of Mexican Culture, Heritage, and Flavor.Cena Negra has grown to be more than just a dinner; it is an iconic tradition that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Mexican culture through food, art, and remembrance. Hotel Matilda's unwavering dedication to curating an experience that reflects the spirit of Día de Muertos is evident in every detail of Cena Negra, from the carefully constructed menu to the masterful art displays.Hotel Matilda's Cena Negra has become an essential part of Día de Muertos celebrations in San Miguel de Allende, drawing locals and visitors alike to experience an unforgettable night of gastronomy and artistry. As the night drew to a close, guests left with a renewed connection to the timeless rituals of Día de Muertos and memories of a culinary journey that transcended mere dining.For more information, visitFor photos, click Here!Media contact: Carlos Lopez // carlos@enroutecommunications

