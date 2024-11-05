Neurocrine Biosciences To Participate At Investor Conferences In November

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

2024 UBS Global Healthcare on November 12

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on November 18

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, (Nasdaq: NBIX ) will participate at three upcoming investor in November.



Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano, Chief Officer Matt Abernethy, and Vice-President of Investor Relations Todd Tushla will present at the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday November 12, 2024 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy and Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich will present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday November 18, 2024 in New York.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano, Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy, and Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday November 19, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on Neurocrine Biosciences' website under Investors at . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit

, and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Formerly Twitter) and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, NEUROCRINE, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. The Neurocrine logo is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

