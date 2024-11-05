Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Stain Applicator Tool For Wood Decks (CHK-1083)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a very large deck that takes me all day to stain. So, I came up with this idea to shorten the lengthy labor-intensive process," said an inventor, from Rock City, Ill., "so I invented THE LABORER. My design would speed up the process, it allows for even application, and it enables the user to stay in an upright position."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to stain a wood deck. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a can of stain and a brush. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces messes. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1083, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

