Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Stroller With Added Features (CCT-4927)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an enhanced stroller with numerous features to increase entertainment, comfort, convenience and safety for both the child and the parent," said one of two inventors, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so we invented the PLAYMATE STROLLER. Our design also enables you to transform the stroller with deluxe features to meet your needs."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved stroller for children. In doing so, it offers a variety of soothing and entertaining features for the child. It also offers added convenience for the parent, and it increases safety and visibility. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-4927, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

