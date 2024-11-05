New Immigration Check Post At Assam-Bhutan Border To Boost Trade, Connectivity

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) To further strengthen India-Bhutan relations and enhance trade, the Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Land Darranga, in Assam's Tamulpur district will be inaugurated on November 7, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the inauguration ceremony would be graced by the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Bhutan Prime Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

This key land port, positioned just 700 meters from the Bhutanese border, is a testament to the shared commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth, an official said.

He said that the ICP Darranga, covering 14.5 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to streamline cross-border travel and trade.

The Central government has earlier this month officially designated the Darranga land check post as an authorised Immigration Check Post, marking a significant advancement for cross-border travel and regional connectivity.

The ICP is strategically located to facilitate the improved connectivity offered by National Highway-27 and the reinforced customs infrastructure in Bhutan, ensuring efficient operations.

With India's development initiatives and Bhutan's growing industrial output, particularly from Mottanga, the ICP is expected to catalyse trade expansion.

The“Samjong” brand and the vibrant markets at Samdrup-Jongkhar highlight the economic and cultural synergy between the two neighbours.

The ICP Darranga is not only a commercial hub but also an immigration checkpoint, enhancing the local economy and solidifying international ties.

The robust developments at the ICP are projected to further cement the relationship between India and Bhutan, establishing a cornerstone for transnational commerce and movement.

The inauguration of ICP Darranga is a momentous occasion, symbolising a bridge of friendship and a gateway to shared prosperity for India and Bhutan.

The ICP represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.