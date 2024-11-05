Blueberries Medical Corp Appoints Guillermo P. Rodríguez As Board Member And Announces Thomas P. Rodríguez As New CFO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blueberries Medical Corp. names Guillermo P. Rodríguez to Board, appoints Thomas P. Rodríguez as new CFO to advance strategy and growth.

Blueberries Medical Corp (OTCMKTS:BBRRF)

- Facundo Garreton, CEO and Chairman of Blueberries Medical Corp

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) the Canadian parent of Blueberries S.A.S. (“BBSAS”), the premier Latin American producer of medicinal cannabis and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, (together the“Company” or "Blueberries"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillermo P. Rodríguez, current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to the company's Board of Directors. This strategic move recognizes Guillermo's significant contributions to the financial growth and operational excellence of the company during his tenure as CFO.

In line with this transition, Thomas P. Rodríguez has been promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective on October 18th 2024. Mr. Thomas Rodríguez previously served as Financial Manager, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial strategy and overseeing financial regulations compliance across the organization. Thomas P. Rodríguez brings his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the company's financial structure to this new leadership role.

Guillermo P. Rodríguez, who has been with Blueberries Medical Corp for more than 3 years, stated, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors and continue contributing to the company's long-term success from this strategic perspective. I am confident that Thomas P. Rodríguez will excel in the role of CFO and lead the financial team to new heights."

Facundo Garreton, CEO and Chairman of Blueberries Medical Corp, expresed,“Guillermo P. Rodríguez's leadership has been instrumental in driving Blueberries' financial and operational growth. His appointment to the Board of Directors is a strategic step that strengthens our long-term value creation. At the same time, we are excited to see how Thomas P. Rodríguez will elevate the financial team in his new role as CFO, ensuring we continue to lead in the cannabis industry and potential synergies with Terraflos”

About Blueberries Medical Corp:

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of premium quality cannabis derivatives with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

