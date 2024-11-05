The CJ Group Welcomes Eric Olsen, CPA, As Tax Principal To Lead Comprehensive Tax Solutions & Client-Centric Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Olsen Named Tax Principal at The CJ Group, a Top Public Accounting Firm in DFW

- Mike Rizkal, Partner at The CJ Group

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CJ Group is pleased to welcome Eric Olsen, CPA, as Tax Principal. Eric brings nearly two decades of tax and public accounting expertise, adding depth to our distinguished tax services team.

“We're thrilled to welcome Eric as the new Principal of our Tax Department,” says Mike Rizkal, Partner at CJ Group.“His extensive expertise and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable addition to our team. We're excited to see the impact he'll have as we continue to grow and strengthen our services.”

Eric embodies CJ Group's commitment to leveraging strategic insight and technical knowledge to help minimize tax burdens and foster sustainable growth for our clients. In his role, he will oversee advanced tax compliance and advisory services, focusing on developing optimized tax strategies, managing client relationships, mentoring the tax team, and driving growth through innovation. Eric's deep real estate tax work expertise further enhances CJ's specialized offerings.

“Eric's client-centric approach and entrepreneurial mindset align perfectly with CJ's culture of Insightful Expertise | Exceptional Talent | Tailored Approach , says Mike Rizkal. "His insights will greatly benefit our clients' unique tax journeys and goals.”

Eric joins CJ Group with a robust tax strategy, compliance, and advisory services background. He began his career at a Big 4 accounting firm, progressing to Partner at a top 20 accounting firm in North Texas and later joining a top 20 accounting firm nationwide. He holds a bachelor's and master's in accounting from the University of North Texas and is an active member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the AICPA.

Residing in Frisco, Texas, with his wife and two children, Eric enjoys family activities and coaching his son's basketball team in his spare time.

About The CJ Group

The CJ Group is an accounting and advisory firm specializing in tax, audit, advisory, and outsourced accounting services that help clients achieve optimized financial outcomes. The CJ Group also provides specialist niche services in benefit plan audits. Known for our Insightful Expertise | Exceptional Talent | Tailored Approach, CJ combines deep expertise and diverse perspectives to fuel growth and deliver innovative, client-centric solutions. The firm services small to middle-market companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, metals, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, hospitality, technology, labor unions, and HUD-Assisted Housing.

